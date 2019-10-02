TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

Section 19A approved medicine:
Verorab (Rabies vaccine) powder and solvent for suspension for injection in prefilled syringe
Import and supply approved until: 31 August 2020
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:
-
RABIPUR rabies virus vaccine (Inactivated) 2.5 IU powder for injection vial with diluent pre-filled syringe - ARTG 298194
-
MERIEUX INACTIVATED RABIES VACCINE 2.5IU powder for injection vial with diluent syringe - ARTG 26675
Sanofi-Aventis Australia Pty Ltd ABN 31 008 558 807
Approval holder phone number: 1800 818 806
Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product
Disclaimer
TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:32:08 UTC