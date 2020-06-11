TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia

ARTG number: 331860
Product name: Aeris Active & Evocide Extra Hospital Grade Disinfectant Cleaner
Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336809
Product name: Aussan L44 Concentrate
Manufacturer: Environmental Services Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 299351
Product name: Clinell Low level instrument grade disinfectant wipe
Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd
License name: GAMA Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe
Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb
ARTG number: 178363
Product name: Clinell Universal Sanitising Wipes and Spray
Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 333208
Product name: Clorox disinfecting wipes
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 332716
Product name: Fuzion
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 335509
Product name: Germicidal Wipes
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 65954
Product name: Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant - Hospital Grade
Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd
License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Ethanol
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336791
Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes
Manufacturer: Zhejiang Qimei Commodity Co Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 336973
Product name: Ki-ose
Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 292455
Product name: Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitiser
Manufacturer: Oculus Technologies of Mexico SA de CV
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 336972
Product name: Netbiokem
Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 337671
Product name: Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Ecolab Inc (United States Of America)
License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 145645
Product name: Oust 3 in 1
Manufacturer: Pax Australia Pty Limited
License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant, With Claims, Non-Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 286618
Product name: Oxivir FIVE16
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 165058
Product name: Oxivir Tb
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant with claims, Non-Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 164850
Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant - With Claims, Non-Sterile
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 337692
Product name: Premier disinfectant wipes
Manufacturer: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd (Australia)
License name: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd - Premier disinfectant wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 232011
Product name: S-7 XTRA Concentrate
Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma
License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 232014
Product name: S-7 XTRA RTU-750ml / S-7 XTRA Wipes
Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma
License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 334780
Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant
Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 332715
Product name: Total 360
Manufacturer: The Clorox Company
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 232937
Product name: Trigene Advance Concentrates / Sterigene Concentrates
Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 233129
Product name: Trigene Advance Solution / Sterigene Solution
Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant
ARTG number: 153031
Product name: Virex II (J-flex / J-Fill)
Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc
License name: Hospital Grade disinfectant with claims, non sterile
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 69000
Product name: Whiteley Industries Viraclean
Manufacturer: Whiteley Corporation Pty Ltd t/a Whiteley Medical
License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANT - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant
ARTG number: 224480
Product name: Zoono Z-71 Germkiller
Manufacturer: Elitepac Ltd
License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade
Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant