TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia

06/11/2020 | 03:48am EDT

ARTG number: 331860

Product name: Aeris Active & Evocide Extra Hospital Grade Disinfectant Cleaner

Manufacturer: Novapharm Research (Australia) Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336809

Product name: Aussan L44 Concentrate

Manufacturer: Environmental Services Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 299351

Product name: Clinell Low level instrument grade disinfectant wipe

Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd

License name: GAMA Healthcare Australia Pty Ltd - Medical device cleaning/disinfecting wipe

Therapeutic type: Medical Device Included Class IIb

ARTG number: 178363

Product name: Clinell Universal Sanitising Wipes and Spray

Manufacturer: Gama Healthcare Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 333208

Product name: Clorox disinfecting wipes

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332716

Product name: Fuzion

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 335509

Product name: Germicidal Wipes

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 65954

Product name: Glen 20 Surface Spray Disinfectant - Hospital Grade

Manufacturer: Reckitt Benckiser Pty Ltd

License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANTS - WITH CLAIMS - Ethanol

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336791

Product name: Hospital Plus Multipurpose disinfecting wipes

Manufacturer: Zhejiang Qimei Commodity Co Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 336973

Product name: Ki-ose

Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 292455

Product name: Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitiser

Manufacturer: Oculus Technologies of Mexico SA de CV

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 336972

Product name: Netbiokem

Manufacturer: Callington Haven Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 337671

Product name: Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Ecolab Inc (United States Of America)

License name: Ecolab Pty Ltd - Oasis Pro 65 Bathroom Cleaner Descaler Disinfectant - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 145645

Product name: Oust 3 in 1

Manufacturer: Pax Australia Pty Limited

License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant, With Claims, Non-Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 286618

Product name: Oxivir FIVE16

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 165058

Product name: Oxivir Tb

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant with claims, Non-Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 164850

Product name: Oxivir Tb Wipes

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Hospital Grade Disinfectant - With Claims, Non-Sterile

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 337692

Product name: Premier disinfectant wipes

Manufacturer: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd (Australia)

License name: Reynard Health Supplies Pty Ltd - Premier disinfectant wipes - Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232011

Product name: S-7 XTRA Concentrate

Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma

License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232014

Product name: S-7 XTRA RTU-750ml / S-7 XTRA Wipes

Manufacturer: Nowra Chemical Manufacturers Pty Ltd T/A Nowchem Pharma

License name: Non/ sterile disinfectant - with claims

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 334780

Product name: Taskforce Commercial Grade Disinfectant

Manufacturer: Custom Chemicals International Pty Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, household/commercial grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 332715

Product name: Total 360

Manufacturer: The Clorox Company

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 232937

Product name: Trigene Advance Concentrates / Sterigene Concentrates

Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 233129

Product name: Trigene Advance Solution / Sterigene Solution

Manufacturer: Tristel Solutions Limited (United Kingdom

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Registered disinfectant

ARTG number: 153031

Product name: Virex II (J-flex / J-Fill)

Manufacturer: Virox Technologies Inc

License name: Hospital Grade disinfectant with claims, non sterile

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 69000

Product name: Whiteley Industries Viraclean

Manufacturer: Whiteley Corporation Pty Ltd t/a Whiteley Medical

License name: NON/ STERILE DISINFECTANT - WITH CLAIMS - Benzalkonium chloride

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

ARTG number: 224480

Product name: Zoono Z-71 Germkiller

Manufacturer: Elitepac Ltd

License name: Disinfectant, hospital grade

Therapeutic type: Listed disinfectant

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:47:05 UTC
