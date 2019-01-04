Log in
News : Economy & Forex
TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : GMP clearance guidance

01/04/2019

This guidance is for sponsors seeking to obtain Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) clearance for an overseas manufacturing site used in the manufacture of a medicine, or an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) used in a medicine, intended for supply in Australia.

This guidance is not intended for sponsors of:

  • biologicals, human blood and blood components and Haematopoietic Progenitor Cells (HPCs), because Australia has its own manufacturing standard for these product types; however, where the manufacturing site performs only sterilisation of these product types, this guidance may be used
  • some complementary and listed medicines, including sunscreens, because these may not be regulated as medicines in other countries

Further information is available in the Australian manufacturing licences and overseas GMP certification guidance.

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 05:08:01 UTC
