TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 1) 2019

An amendment to the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination commenced on the Federal Register of Legislation (FRL) on 2 September 2019. The amendment determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 1) 2019 . A total of 21 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:

Addition of 3 new ingredient entries;

Changes to 8 existing ingredient entries, including making requirements clearer and less restrictive; and

Changes to caffeine and 9 caffeine containing ingredients to introduce more restrictive requirements following a safety review.

A complete list of changes to ingredients is below.

New ingredients

3,7-dimethyl-1-octen-3-ol

Bacillus coagulans

polyglyceryl-2 distearate

Changed ingredients