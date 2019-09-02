TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 1) 2019

An amendment to the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination commenced on the Federal Register of Legislation (FRL) on 2 September 2019. The amendment determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 1) 2019 . A total of 21 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:
-
Addition of 3 new ingredient entries;
-
Changes to 8 existing ingredient entries, including making requirements clearer and less restrictive; and
-
Changes to caffeine and 9 caffeine containing ingredients to introduce more restrictive requirements following a safety review.
A complete list of changes to ingredients is below.
New ingredients
-
3,7-dimethyl-1-octen-3-ol
-
Bacillus coagulans
-
polyglyceryl-2 distearate
Changed ingredients
|
Ingredient
|
Reason for update
|
BRILLIANT SCARLET 4R
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
BRILLIANT SCARLET 4R ALUMINIUM LAKE
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
LAVANDULA ANGUSTIFOLIA
|
Correction of error, SUSMP alignment
|
LAVANDULA ANGUSTIFOLIA SUBSP. ANGUSTIFOLIA
|
Correction of error, SUSMP alignment
|
LAVANDULA X INTERMEDIA
|
Correction of error, SUSMP alignment
|
LAVENDER OIL
|
Correction of error, SUSMP alignment
|
ORIGANUM MAJORANA
|
Correction of error, SUSMP alignment
|
THYMOL
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
CAFFEINE
|
Safety review
|
CAMELLIA SINENSIS
|
Safety review
|
COFFEA ARABICA
|
Safety review
|
COFFEA CANEPHORA
|
Safety review
|
COFFEE
|
Safety review
|
COLA ACUMINATA
|
Safety review
|
COLA NITIDA
|
Safety review
|
ILEX PARAGUARIENSIS
|
Safety review
|
PAULLINIA CUPANA
|
Safety review
Disclaimer
TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 00:34:06 UTC