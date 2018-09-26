TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Permissible Ingredients Determination for listed medicines

An updated version of the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination was registered on the Federal Register of Legislation (FRL) in September 2018. The updated determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination No. 3 of 2018. A total of 10 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:

The addition of 5 new ingredients.

Changes to 5 existing ingredient entries, including: making requirements for ingredients less restrictive, such as expanding permitted concentration limit; and correcting the approved ingredient name.



A complete list of changes to ingredient is below:

New ingredients

Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer

Khaya senegalensis

Saxifraga stolonifera

Sodium polyacrylate starch

Syzygium jambos

Changed ingredients