TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Permissible Ingredients Determination for listed medicines

An updated version of the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination was registered on the Federal Register of Legislation (FRL) in September 2018. The updated determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination No. 3 of 2018. A total of 10 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:
-
The addition of 5 new ingredients.
-
Changes to 5 existing ingredient entries, including:
-
making requirements for ingredients less restrictive, such as expanding permitted concentration limit; and
-
correcting the approved ingredient name.
A complete list of changes to ingredient is below:
New ingredients
-
Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer
-
Khaya senegalensis
-
Saxifraga stolonifera
-
Sodium polyacrylate starch
-
Syzygium jambos
Changed ingredients
|
Ingredient
|
Reason for update
|
4-ISOPROPYL-3-METHYLPHENOL
|
Update to ingredient name
|
ASTRAGALUS MEMBRANACEUS
|
Update to ingredient name
|
METHYL METHACRYLATE CROSSPOLYMER
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
POLYGLYCERYL-2 TRIISOSTEARATE
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
SODIUM METAPHOSPHATE
|
Less restrictive requirements
Disclaimer
TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 01:15:06 UTC