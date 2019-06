TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Permissible Ingredients Determination for listed medicines

An updated version of the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination was registered on the Federal Register of Legislation (FRL) in June 2019. The updated determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 2) 2019. A total of 23 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:

Addition of 4 new ingredient entries; and

Changes to 19 existing ingredient entries to make requirements clearer and less restrictive.

A complete list of changes to ingredient is below.

New ingredients

Calcifediol Monohydrate

Hexyl Propionate

Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters 60

VP/Acrylates/Lauryl Methacrylate Copolymer

Changed ingredients