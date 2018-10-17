Log in
TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database

10/17/2018 | 05:33am CEST

The Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database has been updated to include the following new entries:

  • bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide - pregnancy category B3
  • erenumab - pregnancy category B1
  • ertugliflozin pyroglutamic acid - pregnancy category D
  • ertugliflozin pyroglutamic acid/metformin hydrochloride - pregnancy category D
  • ertugliflozin pyroglutamic acid/sitagliptin phosphate monohydrate - pregnancy category D
  • Inotuzumab ozogamicin - pregnancy category D
  • letermovir - pregnancy category B3
  • migalastat hydrochloride - pregnancy category B3
  • rufinamide - pregnancy category B3
  • tafenoquine - pregnancy category C
  • telotristat ethyl (as etiprate) - pregnancy category B3
  • tildrakizumab - pregnancy category B1

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 03:32:03 UTC
