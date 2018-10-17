TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database

The Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database has been updated to include the following new entries:
bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide - pregnancy category B3
erenumab - pregnancy category B1
ertugliflozin pyroglutamic acid - pregnancy category D
ertugliflozin pyroglutamic acid/metformin hydrochloride - pregnancy category D
ertugliflozin pyroglutamic acid/sitagliptin phosphate monohydrate - pregnancy category D
Inotuzumab ozogamicin - pregnancy category D
letermovir - pregnancy category B3
migalastat hydrochloride - pregnancy category B3
rufinamide - pregnancy category B3
tafenoquine - pregnancy category C
telotristat ethyl (as etiprate) - pregnancy category B3
tildrakizumab - pregnancy category B1
Disclaimer
