TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database

11/21/2019 | 10:02pm EST

Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database has been updated to include the following new entries:

  • apalutamide - pregnancy category D
  • fremanezumab - pregnancy category B1
  • galcanezumab - pregnancy category B1
  • methoxsalen - pregnancy category D
  • neratinib - pregnancy category D
  • polatuzumab vedotin - pregnancy category D
  • ravulizumab - pregnancy category B2
  • risankizumab - pregnancy category B1
  • semaglutide - pregnancy category D
  • stiripentol - pregnancy category B3

The following entries have been amended:

  • armodafinil - pregnancy category changed from B3 to D
  • netupitant - pregnancy category changed from B3 to D

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 03:01:05 UTC
