TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database

Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database has been updated to include the following new entries:
-
apalutamide - pregnancy category D
-
fremanezumab - pregnancy category B1
-
galcanezumab - pregnancy category B1
-
methoxsalen - pregnancy category D
-
neratinib - pregnancy category D
-
polatuzumab vedotin - pregnancy category D
-
ravulizumab - pregnancy category B2
-
risankizumab - pregnancy category B1
-
semaglutide - pregnancy category D
-
stiripentol - pregnancy category B3
The following entries have been amended:
-
armodafinil - pregnancy category changed from B3 to D
-
netupitant - pregnancy category changed from B3 to D
Disclaimer
TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 03:01:05 UTC