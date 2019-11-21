TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Updates to the Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database

Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database has been updated to include the following new entries:

apalutamide - pregnancy category D

fremanezumab - pregnancy category B1

galcanezumab - pregnancy category B1

methoxsalen - pregnancy category D

neratinib - pregnancy category D

polatuzumab vedotin - pregnancy category D

ravulizumab - pregnancy category B2

risankizumab - pregnancy category B1

semaglutide - pregnancy category D

stiripentol - pregnancy category B3

The following entries have been amended: