Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, is commonly present in multivitamin and mineral preparations, vitamin B complexes, and in combination with magnesium.

A known side effect of vitamin B6 is peripheral neuropathy, which has symptoms of tingling, burning or numbness, usually in the hands or feet. It usually occurs at high doses or following long-term use of products containing vitamin B6. Peripheral neuropathy is not associated with normal dietary intakes of vitamin B6.

Vitamin B6 is permitted for use in listed medicines containing daily doses of up to 200 mg.

There are currently more than 1000 listed medicines in Australia that contain vitamin B6. However, due to the risk of peripheral neuropathy, products that contain more than 50 mg are required to have the following warning displayed on the product label:

'WARNING - Stop taking this medication if you experience tingling, burning or numbness and see your healthcare practitioner as soon as possible. (Contains vitamin B6)'

Products containing 50 mg or less vitamin B6 are not currently required to display a label warning. This may make it difficult for consumers to identify reactions associated with vitamin B6, which could potentially lead to continued exposure and progression of neuropathy.

The TGA is aware of recent reports, both in Australia and overseas, which indicate that peripheral neuropathy may occur:

  • at a daily dose of less than 50 mg a day of vitamin B6
  • in consumers taking more than one product containing vitamin B6

The TGA is currently reviewing this issue and the outcome of this review may result in changes to the requirements for medicines that contain vitamin B6.

Information for consumers

You should be aware of the association between vitamin B6 and peripheral neuropathy, and that B6 may be in more than one of the products you take. Vitamin B6 might be listed on the label by one of its chemical names (pyridoxine hydrochloride, pyridoxal 5-phosphate or pyridoxal 5-phosphate monohydrate).

If you take products that contain vitamin B6, be aware of symptoms of peripheral neuropathy, such as tingling, burning, or numbness. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should stop taking the product and seek medical advice.

You should discuss any concerns or questions you have about this issue with your health professional.

Information for health professionals

You should be aware that peripheral neuropathy can occur at doses of less than 50 mg of vitamin B6 a day. Additionally, patients presenting with symptoms of peripheral neuropathy should be reviewed for vitamin B6 intake from sources such as B vitamins, multivitamins and/or magnesium products, particularly if taken in combination. When treating patients for peripheral neuropathy, you should consider whether a complementary medicine or dietary supplement could be involved.

Further information about the risks of vitamin B6 associated peripheral neuropathy was published in the August 2008 Australian Adverse Drug Reactions Bulletin.

Information for sponsors

During the TGA investigation of this issue, we identified a number of products that did not display the required label warning. Regulatory action has been taken to ensure available products are compliant.

You are reminded of your obligations to comply with the requirements of the permissible ingredients determination. Failure to do so will lead to regulatory action, which may include the recall and/or cancellation of a product.

You are also reminded of your obligation to report all serious adverse events to the TGA within required timeframes.

Additional information

Consumers and health professionals are encouraged to report problems with medicines or vaccines. Your report will contribute to the TGA's monitoring of these products.

The TGA cannot give advice about an individual's medical condition. You are strongly encouraged to talk with a health professional if you are concerned about a possible adverse event associated with a medicine or vaccine.

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 02:28:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/05BHP : Leading learning in an uncertain world
PU
05/05Small UK manufacturers gloomiest in over 30 years - CBI
RE
05/05ABI AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY INSTITUTE : Total April Bankruptcy Filings Fall 46 Percent over Last Year, Commercial Chapter 11s Increase 26 Percent
PU
05/05MARENICA ENERGY : High-Grade Uranium and Gold At Minerva Uranium Project, NT
PU
05/05TGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine)
PU
05/05APPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : New hydrogen fund could fuel new industry
PU
05/05PETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Announces Two Deepwater Oil Discoveries In The Salina Basin, Offshore Mexico
PU
05/05Philippines' Ayala Corp, Metro Pacific shares jump on Duterte apology
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Counterproposals as of May 04, 2020
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
3S&P 500 : Apple borrows on the cheap to fund buybacks, dividends
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
5WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group