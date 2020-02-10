TGLT : Material Fact - Mandatory Conversion Press Release

City of Buenos Aires, February 10, 2020

Comisión Nacional de Valores

Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos S.A.

Mercado Abierto Electrónico S.A.

Ref: Mandatory conversion of Convertible

Notes and Preferred Shares.

Ladies & Gentlemen,

I am addressing you in my capacity as the Head of Market Relations of TGLT S.A. ("TGLT" or the "Company"), in relation to the relevant fact N° #2556217 published by the Company on the Autopista de la Información Financiera of the webpage of the Argentine Securities Commission, dated on December 11, 2019, whereby it was announced the successful consummation of the subscription and exchange offers (the "Offers") of the Class A preferred shares (the "Class A Preferred Shares") and the Class B preferred shares (the "Class B Preferred Shares" and, together with the Class A Preferred Shares, the "Preferred Shares") and the subsequent issuance of Class A Preferred Shares for a total amount of US$39.033,842; and Class B Preferred Shares for a total amount of US$ 140,796,732; representing a total amount of US$179,830,574 issued Preferred Shares.

In this context, given that the total amount of the securities representing the Company's capital stock issued cumulatively under the Offers (which were computed for the Qualified Public Offering Threshold, as set forth in several statements of the Offering Memorandum dated as of November 1, 2019) exceeded the aggregate principal amount of US$100,000,000, the Board of Directors of the Company has determined on the date hereof that the Qualified Public Offering Threshold has been met, resulting in the mandatory conversion, with immediate effect as of the date hereof, of (a) the Convertible Subordinated Notes due 2027, issued by the Company on August 3, 2017 (the "Convertible Notes"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 1301, last paragraph, of the indenture of the Convertible Notes (as amended from time to time, the "Indenture"); and (b) the Preferred Shares, pursuant to Section 12(b) of their respective terms and conditions approved by the Shareholders´ meeting held on September 10, 2019.

Consequently, it is hereby informed that the Company: (a) has converted the Convertible Notes into shares of common stock of the Company, at the conversion price of $0.50 per share of common stock and therefore, the Company shall issue 49,800,000 shares of common stock in respect thereof; (b) has converted the Class A Preferred Shares, at a conversion price of $0.11 per share of common stock, and therefore the Company shall issue 360,767,338 shares of common stock in respect thereof; and (c) has converted the Class B Preferred Shares at a conversion price of $0.33 per share of common stock, and therefore the Company shall issue 433,767,845 shares of common stock in respect thereof; provided, in the case of (b) and (c), that if any holder of Preferred Shares shall have the right to receive a fraction of a common share, it Will then receive an additional common share. It is stated that, as a result of these mandatory conversions, as of the date hereof, the capital