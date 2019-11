The total number of 55,874,940 ordinary shares shall comprised the following: 1. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. Employees Provident Fund Board - 53,665,311 ordinary shares 2. Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn. Bhd. Employees Provident Fund Board (Affin Hwang-SBL) - 2,209,629 ordinary shares This announcement is dated 4 November 2019.