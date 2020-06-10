Log in
THC BioMed : files for "THC Kiss" Trademark in United States of America

06/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

THC.CSE
THCBF - OTC
TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed for a U.S. trademark for the use of "THC Kiss" in the United States of America.

The process in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is that in approximately three months, the application will be examined and the Company will be notified if it does not meet all applicable legal requirements.

THC BioMed holds the trademark for "THC Kiss" in Canada.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related in the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "aims," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thc-biomed-files-for-thc-kiss-trademark-in-united-states-of-america-301073319.html

SOURCE THC BioMed


© PRNewswire 2020
