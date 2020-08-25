Log in
THC Kiss Beverage Shot to Ship to Ontario's OCS - Pure Cannabis Sticks Available on Medical Site

08/25/2020 | 08:01am EDT

THC.CSE
THCBF - OTC
TFHC.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for the THC Kiss Beverage Shot and the Company has immediately started preparing the order for shipment.

"We are extremely proud of our team in achieving this milestone. We believe that the THC Kiss Beverage Shot offers a true alternative to smoking cannabis," commented John Miller, THC BioMed's CEO.

The Company is also pleased to announce that THC Pure Cannabis Sticks are now available on THC BioMed's online store for medical patients @$4.20 per Stick.

THC BioMed also announces that Penelope Laine has temporarily resigned from the Company's board of directors until Health Canada completes its standard security clearance for directors. Ms. Laine will continue to work with the Company as an advisor until the security clearance procedure has been completed.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of cannabis products.

Forward-Looking Information:
This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed.  Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed.  In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "aims," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that Health Canada will complete the security clearance review and that Ms. Laine will be an advisor to the Company until that time. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thc-kiss-beverage-shot-to-ship-to-ontarios-ocs---pure-cannabis-sticks-available-on-medical-site-301117732.html

SOURCE THC BioMed


© PRNewswire 2020
