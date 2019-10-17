Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY INVESTOR REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds The Chemours Company (CC) Investors of Securities Fraud Lawsuit, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

Class-action law firm urges CC investors who have suffered losses of 50K+ to submit your loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) of the pending securities fraud class action and urges CC investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to contact the firm.

Class Period: Feb. 16, 2017 – Aug. 1, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 9, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CC
Contact An Attorney Now: CC@hbsslaw.com
510-725-3000

CC Securities Class Action:

According to the Complaint, Defendants misled investors by repeatedly stating Chemours had appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities, and that the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was “remote,” and that, in any event, additional costs would not be material.

Beginning on May 6, 2019, investors began to learn the truth about Chemours’ improper accounting through a series of partial disclosures. These disclosures included the June 28, 2019 unsealing of a complaint Chemours filed against DuPont revealing that, contrary to its public statements to investors, Chemours faced over $2.5 billion in environmental liabilities.

Then, on August 1, 2019, the fraud was fully revealed when Chemours reported disappointing Q2 2019 financial results and slashed full-year earnings guidance.  This news drove the price of Chemours shares sharply lower on August 2, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Chemours concealed its environmental liability from investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Chemours should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email CC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pMueller Water Products Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
08:54pBASE RESOURCES : 18/10/2019 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy (1.2 MiB) View Document
PU
08:51pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors
BU
08:49pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08:44pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Chair to Retire Following FDA Approval
PU
08:39pAPPLE : Filing 4
PU
08:37pALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Attendance at InterBattery 2019, Korea
AQ
08:34pPETROFRONTIER : 2019-10-19.pdf
PU
08:30pSterling holds gains near five-month top on Brexit deal, but hurdles remain
RE
08:30pChina CITIC Bank Corp 3Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
3CSL LIMITED : CSL : Media Statement
4NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : NATIONAL COMMERCIAL BANK SJSC : Saudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying ..
5TIMELINE: UAW wrings higher pay from GM in deal to end strike, agrees to plant closings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group