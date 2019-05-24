THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation... 0 05/24/2019 | 08:15am EDT Send by mail :

Theresa May resigned. Tensions between Washington and Beijing continue and are hampering the global economic recovery. The ECB is concerned about the low level of inflation.



Brexit stuck, resignation of Theresa May. The British Prime Minister will step down on June 7. A new Tory leader must be appointed.



PM @Theresa_May makes a statement in Downing Street https://t.co/eg4ElQMXVR — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) 24 mai 2019

The Trump administration is blowing hot and cold in the markets. The American President said yesterday that things are getting clearer, they are happening fast and that he thinks things will be going fast with China, suggesting a possible trade agreement and thus reassuring the markets. But trade tensions are not easing, especially after the White House announced plans to impose new customs duties on goods from countries accused of manipulating their currencies. Of course, China is targeted.



The IMF warns. The institution denounces the attitude of the United States and China, which jeopardizes the global economic recovery expected in the second half of 2019. “While the impact on global growth is relatively modest at this time, the latest escalation could significantly dent business and financial market sentiment, disrupt global supply chains, and jeopardize the projected recovery in global growth in 2019.”



Minutes of the last ECB meeting. ECB members are concerned about low inflation and poor economic statistics, particularly in the manufacturing sector. Commercial tensions and uncertainties related to Brexit are the main causes of these slowdowns. ECB officials remain committed to adjusting their monetary policy tools if necessary, in order to support economic growth and ensure a "sustainable recovery in inflation".



