THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: BoC, ECB, New talks between Beijing and Washington...

Given the context of the economic slowdown in China, the government is announcing support measures. The European Central Bank remains vigilant and will do what is necessary to achieve 2% inflation. After Nancy Pelosi took control of the House of Representatives, a text aimed at putting an end to the shutdown was validated. As expected, Sino-American trade talks will resume next week.

Measures implemented in China to support the economy. Due to the weakening of the Chinese economy, Premier Li Keqiang announced a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio (funds that banks must deposit with the central bank) to encourage banks to lend more, especially to support SMEs. A reduction in taxes and levies is also under consideration. Good news in this context of slowing activity: the PMI services index published by the Caixin group rebounded in December (to 53.9: six-month peak).



Vigilance and low interest rates at the European Central Bank. Benoît Coeuré, member of the ECB's Executive Board, said that due to fears of a slowdown in the economy due to trade tensions, the risks of a financial crisis were still present and that it was necessary to continue to be "vigilant". While the ECB undertook not to raise its rates before the summer of 2019, Benoît Coeuré announced that this deadline could be extended as long as the 2% inflation target had not been met.



Nancy Pelosi, Donald Trump's worst nightmare. As expected, Democrat Nancy Pelosi was appointed head of the House of Representatives yesterday in the United States and a text to end the shutdown was approved. This financing plan still does not include the $5 billion required by Trump to finance the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. "We will not make a wall. This has nothing to do with politics, a wall between two countries is immoral. It is an old way of thinking. It's not profitable," said Nancy Pelosi. Next arm wrestling for the text in front of the Senate, still controlled by the Republicans.



In other news. It has been confirmed that US officials will travel to Beijing on Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 January to relaunch trade talks, the Chinese Trade Minister said. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will participate in the Davos Forum, which takes place in Switzerland from Jan. 21 to 25. With less than 90 days to go before the United Kingdom's official exit from the European Union, Brexit is still dividing. Theresa May is unable to have the agreement negotiated with Brussels validated by her Parliament. Some opponents advocate a second referendum, but the British Brexit Minister, Stephen Barclay, believes that it would "cause even more divisions".



Romain Fournier © MarketScreener.com 2019 0