THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Brexit, Chinese trade balance, US unemployment at its lowest, climate.... 0 04/12/2019 | 08:05am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The start of the corporate earnings season does not overshadow macroeconomic news, which remains busy for this weekend. May wants an agreement not to participate in the European elections scheduled for the end of the month. The trade balance in China, inflation and unemployment in the United States are also in the spotlight. The IMF warns about the increase in global debt and about "modern monetary theory".

Theresa May would like an agreement before the European elections. The British Prime Minister is calling on MEPs to agree to reach a compromise and not to participate in the elections scheduled for May 23-26.



The choices we now face are stark and the timetable is clear.



So we must now press on at pace with our efforts to reach a consensus on a deal that is in the national interest. pic.twitter.com/0LUYyP7be0 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 11 avril 2019

China's trade balance is largely profitable. At $32.64 billion in March, the trade surplus exceeded analysts' expectations ($7.7 billion) and last month's figures ($4.1 billion). Exports increased by 14.2% on an annual basis, after a decline of 20.7% in February, reassuring China of its competitiveness, and imports fell by 7.6% (against a decline of 5.2% previously).



The European Council discussed a possible agreement with the United States. Yesterday, EU Member States decided to approve the opening of trade negotiations with the United States, with the exception of France, which does not want to sign a compromise with a country that is not a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement. "Europe must be exemplary and firm in its defense of the climate," said Emmanuel Macron. "This is the first time that a head of state has opposed the opening of a trade negotiation in the name of climate change. This is a strong political decision," writes AFP.



The increase in debt and loans granted by Beijing is a cause for concern. The IMF and the World Bank warn about China's lending to poor countries and call for greater transparency on the amounts and terms of loans granted. "Debt contributes to the development of economies, but if this is not done in a transparent way, if debt does not produce convincing results (in terms of a country's development), then it can be a considerable burden on the economy. (...) And history is full of these situations where too much debt has plagued economies" (says David Malpass, the new President of the World Bank).



Christine Lagarde points to "modern monetary theory". According to the director of the institution, the debt of States "may increase over a short period of time (...)" but is not a sustainable situation. "Experience suggests that this often ends in uncontrolled inflation associated with falling investment and growth.



Fed: Trump's plan fails. Last week, Donald Trump recommended Republican Herman Cain for a position on the Fed's board of directors to ensure that a majority of the Governing Council's members now support him. But four Republican senators opposed his candidacy, making his appointment impossible due to a lack of majority.



In other news. This Sunday will be the day of the parliamentary elections in Finland. The German government is lowering its growth forecast for this year from 1% to 0.5% due to a decline in exports and expects a recovery in 2020 (+1.5%). Producer prices in the United States rose by 0.6% in March compared to February, while analysts were expecting a small increase of 0.1%. Weekly unemployment claims rose from 204K to 196K (210K consensus), the lowest since 1969 (see graph).



