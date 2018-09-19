Log in
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Brexit, Yuan and car sales

09/19/2018 | 02:10pm CEST

The arrival of stricter pollution requirements boosted the European automotive sector in August. In Asia, the BoJ does nothing and neither does the Bank of China. In Europe, Brexit negotiations heat up.


China will not devalue. Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang has ruled out the use of massive stimulus measures for his country's economic growth, even though he has important levers at his disposal. In any case, from his point of view, there is no need to carry out a competitive devaluation of the yuan. The main effort for Beijing is still to promote corporate financing, by implementing a policy that promotes liquidity.

Davis is advocating a reboot of Brexit. Former Brexit Minister David Davis believes that the agreement under negotiation must be "reset". On the BBC, he said that the current positions of the two sides would eventually telescope again and would require a complete overhaul. David Davis, however, added that he will not vote against Theresa May's current draft.

Massive sales. The European automotive market took off in August with registrations up 30%, ACEA said. A misleading progression due to the adoption of the new WLTP standard on September 1. In other words, manufacturers have sold off their stocks before the introduction of stricter emission standards. This anomaly was already known since several countries had already published their monthly data.
 

August is traditionally a slow month for registrations - the 2018 jump is exceptional (Source ACEA - Click to enlarge)
 
The BoJ doesn't change anything. Not known for its nonconformism, the Bank of Japan confirmed its ultra-accommodating policy this morning by renewing its previous arsenal. The central bank remains concerned about the risks to the Japanese economy, particularly the big issue over customs duties. The objective of returning to 2% inflation, the Japanese holy grail, is not yet for tomorrow.
Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2018
