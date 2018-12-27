THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China and USA plan meeting, Finland to govern the ECB? 0 12/27/2018 | 11:52am CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Donald Trump continues to blow the heat and cold on the markets by sharing on Twitter, his favorite social network and means of communication, his strong opinions about the Fed or the "shutdown". In China, on the other hand, the atmosphere is less cumbersome. It seems that the Middle Kingdom is more inclined to make efforts to revive its growth and put an end to trade tensions.

Finland favorite. Erkki Liikanen, the former Governor of the Central Bank and former Minister of Finance of Finland, is considered favorite to take over the presidency of the ECB. He is the most quoted by economists surveyed by the Financial Times to succeed Mario Draghi as head of the European Central Bank who is due to step down next October after 8 years of service. Mario Draghi's successor will have the difficult task of setting the speed at which the liquidity tap will have to be closed. Other proposed successors include the French Benoit Coeuré.



A new meeting between Washington and Beijing is scheduled for the second week of January. Bloomberg announced that during the week of January 7-13, a U.S. delegation will travel to China to resume trade negotiations. Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish and Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary David Malpass will be brought to Beijing to resume trade talks, while an agreement must be reached before March 1, the end of the Sino-US truce.



More details about the proposed bill in China on Monday. The State Council has proposed a draft law to promote foreign investment in China. The latter should in fact allow victims of intellectual property theft to obtain compensation by claiming damages. "It is necessary to set a sufficiently high financial penalty for intellectual property violations so that this law really has a deterrent effect," said the Vice-President of the National People's Congress.



