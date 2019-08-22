THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: ECB, FED, PMI, Bund with negative rate, Merkel, Johnson and Macron meet... 0 08/22/2019 | 10:37am EDT Send by mail :

The ECB will put in place a "package" of measures. Some divergences within the Fed. Johnson remains stuck in the Northern Irish impasse. A Bund sale with a negative rate caused a flop. Jackson Hole's annual conference begins today.



PMI indices at the highest in two months. Against all odds, the PMI flash index of euro area services activity rose to 53.4 in August, after 53.2 in July. The PMI services index remains below the symbolic threshold of 50 - which separates growth and contraction from activity - but also recovered, to 47.0, from 46.5 the previous month.



The German government proposes to "use imagination" to solve the backstop problem. Angela Merkel is optimistic after her meeting with Boris Johnson and believes that an agreement is likely within a month on the issue of the backstop, at the heart of the deadlock on Brexit. The British Prime Minister recalled that he was in favor of an exit agreement but did not want this so-called safety net clause between the two Ireland. Emmanuel Macron also said on Thursday that a solution could be found but that the withdrawal agreement could not be renegotiated "within 30 days". Today, it is the turn of the French President to welcome Theresa May's successor.



The Fed will keep its "options open" on interest rate developments. The minutes of the Fed's last monetary policy meeting, published yesterday evening, reveal that many members of the Fed do not share the same point of view regarding interest rate developments and the strategy to be adopted. A large majority of analysts expect a further rate reduction at the next meeting in September. Nevertheless, the US Central Bank considers that the nature of the risks and the lack of clarity on their resolution reinforce the need for the Fed to remain flexible and focused on economic information. It therefore indicated that it would maintain a range of options in setting the level of rates.



Little enthusiasm for the first issue of a negative rate Bund. Germany's objective was to sell 30-year negative-rate debt for €2 billion. But only 824 million have found takers. The operation did not meet with the expected success.



In other news: Today marks the beginning of the annual Central Bankers Symposium in Jackson Hole, whose theme this year is "The Challenges of Monetary Policy". Jerome Powell will give a speech tomorrow.

The ECB published the minutes of its last meeting in the early afternoon. Mario Draghi promised to implement new measures in September to stimulate the economy (increase his asset buyback program and lower interest rates?) and to provide greater support to banks.

The United Kingdom and South Korea will sign a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

"Fed, wake up!" said Donald Trump, criticizing the Fed for the umpteenth time. He believes that Jerome Powell is curbing growth by refusing to lower rates.

IMF economists warn the Trump Administration that the Sino-American trade war, the introduction of tariffs and the weakening of the dollar are unlikely to reduce global trade imbalances.

The President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella is waiting for "concrete signs" on the possibility of forming a new governmental alliance. "The president wants clear signals on a possible agreement today and significant developments by the beginning of next week".

Romain Fournier