Will the Brexit be postponed again? At an extraordinary summit on Wednesday in Brussels, the 27 countries member of the EU are expected to agree once again on a postponement of Brexit, with conditions. European leaders are considering the request of Theresa May, who has pleaded for a deadline until June 30 in a bid to avoid a no deal scenario, after weeks of uncertainty. This is a difficult situation for elected officials and staff in Brussels. According to diplomatic sources quoted by the Guardian, France is expected to demand the removal of the post of British European commissioner as a price for a long Brexit delay. In addition, the EU27 are expected to reject the June 30 deadline for a longer extension, but are reportedly split between those who support a Brexit delay until December 31 this year, and those who favor March 2020.



There are times when you need to give time time.

My letter to EU leaders ahead of tomorrow’s #EUCO: https://t.co/bAsz4Qx36s#Brexit — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 9 avril 2019

Netanyahu in the lead. In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to win a fourth consecutive term in office, according to preliminary results. This is a really tight race as both Mr. Netanyahu and his opponent Benny Gantz declared victory after Tuesday’s parliamentary election, appearing to win the same number of seats in the Israeli parliament. But Netanyahu is expected to form a coalition government to rule the country. He would become the longest serving Prime Minister.



Trump's tax returns come back to haunt him. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said that White House lawyers consulted Treasury on the potential release of President Trump's tax returns before House Democrats formally requested the records. They are asking for six years of Trumps' returns. Over the weekend, White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Democrats would never obtain the tax returns, according to the Washington Post.



