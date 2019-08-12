THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Epstein, IFO, Brexit 0 08/12/2019 | 10:04am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The French Secretary of State for Gender Equality called on Monday for an investigation into the French ramifications of the Jeffrey Epstein case. Global economic prospects are deteriorating.





A French connection in the Epstein case. Financier Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell on Saturday. He had been in prison since July for multiple alleged sexual assaults on minors. The French Secretary of State for Gender Equality called on Monday for an investigation into the French ramifications of the Jeffrey Epstein case. In a joint statement, Marlène Schiappa point out that the investigation "highlighted links with France". “It seems fundamental to us, for the victims, that an investigation be opened in France so that all the light can be shed." Jeffrey Epstein was facing up to 45 years in prison. He had already attempted suicide on July 23 in his cell. His suicide immediately gave rise to several conspiracy theories and a scandal in the United States, with some believing more in murder than suicide because of his many connections in circles of power.



Global economic prospects are deteriorating, according to IFO. The quarterly survey of the German Institute of Economic Research, conducted among some 1,200 specialists from more than 110 countries, shows that their judgment on the current situation has deteriorated with the escalation in the trade dispute between the United States and China.



Trump wants to support Brexit with a trade agreement. The White House hopes for a successful exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union and will support it with a bilateral free trade agreement, said John Bolton, Donald Trump's National Security Advisor, who is currently visiting London. This trade agreement is under negotiation, he added.

Romain Fournier © MarketScreener.com 2019 0