THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Escalation of trade tensions, G7, No Deal Brexit in sight, Powell vs. Trump...

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Sino-American trade dispute continues unabated. One day, both sides talk about resuming negotiations, the next day new tariffs are announced. Is a trade agreement really possible? Donald Trump is annoyed by the Fed's inaction. The themes of Amazonia, trade and security were discussed at the G7 Summit in Biarritz this weekend. Boris Johnson sends the "Mr No Deal" back to Donald Tusk. A new government could be formed in Italy, with renewed optimism. A free trade agreement has been concluded between Mercosur and EFTA members. Sino-American conflict: One step forward, two steps back. On Friday, China announced its intention to impose new tariffs on 75 billion dollars of US imports. The United States immediately responded by deciding to increase surcharges on 250 billion dollars of Chinese products by 25 to 30% from October 1. The remaining 300 billion imports, which are to be taxed on September 1, or depending on the product, on December 15, will be taxed at 15% instead of the initial 10%. In addition, Washington ordered American companies to start looking for alternatives to China, as well as to repatriate their companies and manufacture their products in the United States. However, Donald Trump reassured the markets this morning by announcing that China wanted to resume negotiations.



Powell irritates Trump. On Friday, Jerome Powell gave a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The President of the U.S. Central Bank said that the Fed did not have the operating manual to resolve the trade dispute with China. He said the U.S. economic outlook was still positive and promised to act "appropriately" to support the expansion. In short, Powell did not give any clear indications or made major revelations during his speech. This annoyed Donald Trump even more:



As usual, the Fed did NOTHING! It is incredible that they can “speak” without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 août 2019

A tensed G7. Concerned about the major slowdown in the global economy and the risks of recession, European leaders warned Donald Trump of the negative effects of trade war on the global economy. "I am very worried (...) This is not the way to do it," said Boris Johnson, pointing to the tariff escalation between Beijing and Washington. "Trade wars will lead to recession, while trade agreements boost the economy," said Donald Tusk. "Trade tensions are bad for everyone," Emmanuel Macron hammered. Despite these warnings, Donald Trump put a damper on his partners' hopes at the G7 Summit, excluding any de-escalation of his trade dispute with China. The White House even said that Trump regretted not being even tougher and not "raising customs duties even higher". Apart from trade, the major forest fires in the Amazon were one of the main topics of the G7 Summit. Emmanuel Macron called on all his partners to unite and act together to "fight these fires and invest in reforestation".



Mr. No Deal. Reaching an agreement on Brexit before October 31 may be difficult. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Council President Donald Tusk are both standing firm on their position. "Prime Minister Johnson would not want to go down in history as Mr. No Deal". Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom will be "an international, outward-looking and confident nation". In addition, at the G7 Summit, Donald Trump - who believes that Boris Johnson is the right man to carry out Brexit - said that a major trade agreement will be quickly established between London and Washington.



PD-M5S negotiations: "This is really a good start" (says Graziano Delrio, PD negotiator). Last week, President Sergio Mattarella gave political parties until Tuesday to agree on a new majority. As such, a first "positive" phase of negotiations has been completed between the Democratic Party (DP) and the 5 Star Movement (M5S).

Free trade treaties with Mercosur. Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay) has concluded a trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA - which includes Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland). In parallel, discussions continue on the Mercosur-EU trade treaty. As a reminder, France is threatening not to ratify this agreement because of the controversy surrounding the fires in the Amazon.



India announced on Friday, injecting nearly 9 billion euros into public banks to alleviate the lack of liquidity and revive the economy.

A draft agreement has been reached between France and the United States on the digital tax.

The European Commission has denied considering the creation of a €100 billion sovereign fund to support major European industrial groups against American and Chinese giants such as GAFA or BATX.

Major groups are committed to CSR. Many multinationals promise to "advance human rights at all stages of their value chains" and to demonstrate social and environmental responsibility.

