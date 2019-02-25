THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Fed, Brexit and USA/China talks.... 0 02/25/2019 | 07:52am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The United Kingdom, the EU and Ireland are under pressure, 33 days before Brexit. A postponement of the UK's exit from the EU is being considered. The atmosphere is more relaxed in the Sino-American trade discussions. The ECB and the Fed spoke last Friday. The rating agencies Fitch and S&P have given their verdict on the ratings of Switzerland and Italy.

Theresa May is still hoping to leave the EU with an agreement. The British Prime Minister has said that a vote by MEPs on the Brexit agreement will be held by March 12. She added that the British do not want the agreement as it is, and do not want a no-deal, but Europe remains firm and will not change the terms of the agreement. But March 29 is the deadline. "The ball is in the British court," says Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner. Three ministers advocate postponing Brexit because of a lack of agreement. Ireland is preparing for an "emergency situation" and is preparing legislation to "compensate for damage" in the case of a no-deal.



Productive talks, truce between Beijing and Washington extended. Donald Trump, satisfied with the negotiations on trade between China and the United States, decided to postpone the increase in customs duties on Chinese exports. He said that if there was further progress, a Summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, could be organized, in order to conclude a major agreement.



In other news. The rating agency Fitch has finally decided to maintain its BBB rating on Italian sovereign debt, as well as its "negative" outlook. Standard & Poor's maintains the stable outlook and the AAA credit rating for Switzerland. In his speech on Friday, Mario Draghi said that leaving the euro zone would not lead to "greater sovereignty" because few economies are able to resist "the fallout from other major economies". The Fed warned of the consequences for the American and world economies of the intensification of trade tensions and a Brexit without agreement. At the head of the G7 this year, France is calling for more transparency (from China) on loans to developing countries. France and Germany have managed to agree on the future budget of the euro zone



