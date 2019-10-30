Log in
Romain
Fournier

Journalist
THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Fed speech, Brexit, Trumps impeachment

10/30/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Today, the focus is on the U.S. central bank and its position on its key rates tonight. In London, the Battle of Brexit will go to the polls on December 12.

 

Apart from the president’s Ukrainian scandal, two events are dominating the economic news this morning. First, the United Kingdom, where a clear majority finally emerged in Westminster, more than three years after the Brexit vote. British MEPs decided, by 438 votes to 20, that early legislative elections will be held on December 12. This election gives no guarantee for the future: the Conservatives want a majority to pass their Brexit, the Labour Party hopes to negotiate its own agreement and the Liberal Democrats want it to be abandoned. To complicate matters, Brexiters and Remainers are included in the two main parties.

More than Brexit, it is the Fed's decision on its rates today that investors are eagerly awaiting. The central bank seems condemned to reduce its rates, for the third time this year, under market pressure, while macroeconomic indicators are not really urgent. The FedWatch tool of the CME forecasts a reduction of more than 97% in the Fed Funds by a quarter of a point. The debate may therefore refer to Jerome Powell's post-decision speech, with only one question: stop or even?

The ongoing impeachment inquiry. The House of Democrats unveiled the text of a resolution detailing procedures for public. An Army officer who listened to Trump’s now infamous call with the Ukrainian president testified about the conversation to House lawmakers yesterday


Romain Fournier
© MarketScreener.com 2019
