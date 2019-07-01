THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: G20, Trade Truce, Historical Agreement, Trump in Korea... 0 07/01/2019 | 09:27am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This weekend was the much anticipated G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. As agreed, Trump and Xi agreed to postpone the planned new tariffs and resume negotiations, which were interrupted last May. The climate issue was also at the center of the discussions. Nineteen States have confirmed their commitments. The US President then met with his North Korean counterpart. The EU and Latin American countries have signed a major agreement.

Opec to extend its production decline, driven by the Moscow-Ryad duo. Opec is expected to stay on course with the oil production restrictions endorsed by the Russia and Saudi Arabia, whose influence irritates Iran. Aimed at supporting crude oil prices, an extension of the current production cuts was already announced on Friday by Vladimir Putin at G20.



Truce between Beijing and Washington. As expected, trade negotiations are resuming between the two economic powerhouses. The United States has agreed to lift its threat of introducing new punitive customs duties. However, the timing of a possible trade agreement remains uncertain.



Signing of a historic agreement. The EU and the Mercosur countries - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela - have signed a major trade agreement under negotiation for 20 years. This free trade agreement will reach nearly 770 million consumers and cover many areas of activity such as the automotive, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors, while paying particular attention to sustainable development and human rights. The agreement will remove 91% of the customs duties imposed by Mercosur and 92% by the EU.



The EU also signed a trade agreement with Vietnam. As announced last week by the European Commission, the EU and Vietnam signed a trade agreement on Sunday in Hanoi to eliminate 99% of tariffs on goods traded between the two countries.



After Trump and Xi, Trump and Kim. Trump travelled after the G20 to Osaka, North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-Un. The two heads of state agreed to resume discussions on the issue of denuclearization of the country. Kim Jong-Un described the meeting with Trump as "historic" and "extraordinary".



Disappointing PMI indices. In Germany, Italy, Spain and more generally in the euro zone, manufacturing activity continues to decline. The PMI index remains below 50 for the sixth consecutive month in Germany, for the ninth month in Italy and for the fifth month in the euro zone. Spain is experiencing its strongest contraction since 2013. Only France saw its activity accelerate in June. According to data published by Caixin, manufacturing activity also contracted in China.



Climate emergency. Nineteen of the twenty G20 members reaffirm their commitments under the Paris Agreement signed in 2015 to combat global warming. The United States obviously did not sign the agreement.



In other news. The Central Bank of Australia is expected to lower its key policy rate by 25 basis points tomorrow to a historic low of 1.00%. Unemployment in Brazil declines to 12.3% from March to May. In May, U.S. household incomes increased more than their spending. Business confidence deteriorated in Japan, falling by more than 5 points. This morning, Japan announced tighter conditions for exporting smartphone manufacturing materials to South Korea. Trump said Friday that "there is no hurry" to resolve the conflict between Washington and Tehran. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is calling for pressure on central banks to keep resources under control in case the global economy slows further.



Romain Fournier