THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Germany edges closer to recession, Optimism around China-US agreement

The financiers are expecting a trade agreement between the United States and China to be concluded in November. Not the "mega-deal" initially called for by Donald Trump when he decided last year to put Beijing under pressure. But an agreement nevertheless, which would dispel some dark clouds on the horizon, particularly regarding the slowdown in world trade.

It is still to be signed, which is not insignificant in view of the many twist and turns observed since the beginning of the negotiations. And China should not push the envelope too far: Donald Trump's weakened position on his national scene offers a window of opportunity for Beijing, but the American President often does give up too much ground.

In Europe, Germany is advocating a banking union, particularly through a common deposit guarantee tool, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told the Financial Times. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson will do something on Wednesday that is always meaningful and rather rare: the dissolution of the House of Commons.

Germany close to recession? The German government's economic advisers yesterday lowered their growth forecasts for 2020 to 0.9%. For this year, they are expecting growth of 0.5%. According to them, Europe's largest economy will avoid a "wider and deeper" recession.

First political challenge for Christine Lagarde. Alexander Dobrindt, Vice-President of the CDU/CSU Group in the German Parliament, said that the CSU supported the ECB's independence, but the former Federal Minister of Transport added that "independence does not mean that monetary policy is dependent on the debt policies of the southern European Member States". This is not surprising given the CSU's previous criticism of the ECB's policy, particularly with regard to the financial assistance granted to Greece during the euro crisis.

United States: growth in services and reduction of the trade deficit. Growth in services was above expectations in October with a non-manufacturing ISM index up to 54.7 (from 53.5 expected). For its part, the trade deficit for October stood at -52.5 billion (compared to -55 billion in the previous month). If we look only at the trade deficit with China, we can see from the graph below that it has been gradually decreasing over the past several months. However, the evolution of the agreements between the two countries should probably have an influence on future figures.

Strong enthusiasm for the Chinese bond issue in euros. This had not happened in 15 years, China decided to issue bonds in euros in order to diversify its funding sources and investor base. In the current context of trade tensions with the United States, this strategy seems appropriate. The issues consisted of three tranches (7 years, 12 years and 20 years) with the corresponding demand being higher than supply (causing spreads to narrow and therefore financing costs to fall). Demand was around €20 billion for €4 billion of supply. China would also consider financing itself in dollars by the end of the month.

Today's economic highlights:

In the United States, the Labour Office publishes quarterly productivity and labor costs, before the announcement of weekly oil stocks. John Williams, the President of the New York Fed, is also scheduled to deliver a speech at an event organized by the Wall Street Journal.