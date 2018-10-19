THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: It's getting complicated for Saudi Arabia, Italy, Brexit and the Fed

Randal Quarles, the U.S. central bank's vice chair of supervision, who rarely discusses monetary policy, said he was optimistic about the economy's prospects. https://t.co/jknNLS7GGF — CNBC (@CNBC) 18 octobre 2018

The President of the United States said yesterday that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was most certainly dead and that Saudi Arabia would suffer "serious consequences" if its responsibility was confirmed in this case. Mike Pompeo commented that it was necessary to give a few more days to investigate and get to the bottom of the matter. Earlier today, the US Treasury Secretary decided not to go to the "Davos of the Desert" in Riyadh.Randal Quarles, Vice President of the New York Fed, told a conference in New York yesterday that the U.S. economy is not overheating and is doing "very well". Thus, according to him, the Fed must continue to raise its rates gradually. On the other hand, James Bullard, the president of the Fed of Saint-Louis, is not advocating a fourth increase this year. He considers that "the level of rates is about right" and that "maintaining the current level of rates would be an appropriate policy".Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz accuses Italy of putting other EU countries at risk by deciding to circumvent EU rules on its 2019 budget. His Minister of Finance is asking the European Commission to remind Italy very clearly of the conditions it must respect and is calling for discipline.The EU's chief negotiator on Brexit was the guest of France Inter this Friday morning. "We are 90% in agreement with the British, there is still the question of Ireland," he commented because the establishment of a border would undermine a 20-year-old peace agreement and jeopardize the island's stability, according to London.. Economic growth slowed in China in the third quarter due to the trade war between the two world powers. China's GDP growth rate had not been at such a low level (at 6.5%) since 2009.