THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: More troubles for Trump, weak economic data, Backstop proposal

Yesterday, the three major American indices lost more than 1%, as did their European counterparts a little earlier. The return of the Utilities and Consumer Staples sectors to the forefront is enough, while cyclical stocks were dropping, is enough to understand that risk aversion is back. The ISM index, which measures US manufacturing activity, fell into a contraction zone in September, well below expectations and at a 10-year low. Some have seen it as confirmation that the economic super-cycle that began after the subprime crisis is coming to an end. Economists are expecting more indications on Friday from the September employment report. Donald Trump has already found the culprit: it is the American central bank. "As I predicted, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve have allowed the Dollar to get so strong, especially relative to ALL other currencies, that our manufacturers are being negatively affected. Fed Rate too high. They are their own worst enemies, they don't have a clue. Pathetic!", he tweeted.

The equation is therefore complicated on the markets with the political weakening of Donald Trump, while trade negotiations with China are expected to resume next week. There is no doubt that Beijing must enjoy the White House's troubles. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to some form of peace of the brave between the two superpowers.

In Europe, the news is still focused on Brexit. Boris Johnson plans to make his best proposal to the EU today. This "final offer" is the only one London will agree to discuss, Downing Street warned. A report from the Daily Telegraph shows that the Prime Minister has planned two borders until 2025 for Ireland, which would allow Ulster to remain more or less in the common market for a transitional period.

In the United States, the ADP Employment Report will be closely scrutinized today, while weekly oil stocks will be revealed a few hours later. John Williams, of the New York Fed, is scheduled to give a speech at an event in California.