THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Nowhere near the end of the shutdown, Trump's Irak visit creates controversy 0 12/28/2018 | 12:32pm CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The two houses of Congress held a brief session on Thursday, but no action to end the shutdown was taken. Meanwhile, during his surprise visit to American troops in Iraq and Germany, Donald Trump was accused of playing politics with the military.



Stuck in a rut. The Senate and House of Representatives are still affected by the shutdown, which was on its sixth day yesterday. This shutdown is therefore expected continue until next week and could last part of January. This is the third shutdown of the year. Trump stood his ground that the shutdown would continue until Congress accepts to pat for the border wall. He also accused the Democrats of “obstruction”. Democrat representative Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “We will vote swiftly to reopen government and show that Democrats will govern responsibly in stark contrast to this chaotic White House.”



.@realDonaldTrump wanted the #TrumpShutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out of it. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) 24 December 2018

Trump visits Irak. Donald Trump travelled to Iraq on Wednesday to meet with American soldiers, and used this first trip to the conflict zone since his election to justify his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. He was accused of playing politics with the military. His visit also caused speculation that the Iraqi authorities were not aware of it, as the American President did not meet any ministers.



China to increase pollution controls. China's Ministry of Environment announced today that it will increase public sector inspections next year to ensure compliance with pollution standards. The controls will cover a wide range of energy-intensive activities such as oil refining, steel or the chemical industry. The Ministry said it would use satellite imagery and data analysis in large numbers to detect violations. The Senate and House of Representatives are still affected by the shutdown, which was on its sixth day yesterday. This shutdown is therefore expected continue until next week and could last part of January. This is the third shutdown of the year. Trump stood his ground that the shutdown would continue until Congress accepts to pat for the border wall. He also accused the Democrats of “obstruction”. Democrat representative Nancy Pelosi said in a statement: “We will vote swiftly to reopen government and show that Democrats will govern responsibly in stark contrast to this chaotic White House.”Donald Trump travelled to Iraq on Wednesday to meet with American soldiers, and used this first trip to the conflict zone since his election to justify his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. He was accused of playing politics with the military. His visit also caused speculation that the Iraqi authorities were not aware of it, as the American President did not meet any ministers.China's Ministry of Environment announced today that it will increase public sector inspections next year to ensure compliance with pollution standards. The controls will cover a wide range of energy-intensive activities such as oil refining, steel or the chemical industry. The Ministry said it would use satellite imagery and data analysis in large numbers to detect violations.



Romain Fournier © MarketScreener.com 2018 0