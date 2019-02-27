THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump loses against Dems and gets mad at lawyer comments, Brexit delay increasingly likely 0 02/27/2019 | 08:36am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Trump suffered another defeat against the Democrats yesterday, who oppose the construction of the wall on the Mexican border. However, until now opposed to this solution, May is considering postponing Brexit. The Fed says it is patient about the next monetary adjustments. Consumer confidence in the United States is rising. It remains stable in Germany and continues to fall in Italy and the euro zone. Trump loses again vs Democrats. Not surprisingly, the national emergency declared by Donald Trump to build the wall on the Mexican border was rejected by the Democrats. It is now the Senate's turn (as a reminder, controlled mostly by Republicans) to vote, but three Republican Senators have suggested that they will probably vote with the Democrats. The outcome of the vote is therefore uncertain. Sixteen states have launched a lawsuit against Donald Trump to stop him from declaring national emergency over the wall.



Donald Trump gets angry. POTUS did not appreciate comments from his former lawyer that he is a “racist, a conman and a cheat”. He launched a new twitter tirade:



Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately). He had other clients also. He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time. Using Crooked’s lawyer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 27 février 2019

May changes stance on Brexit. Although the agreement between London and Brussels is not negotiable, some annexes setting out the framework for future relations between the two sides can be discussed again, said Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator. As expected, by March 12, Parliament will vote in favor of, or against, the Brexit agreement. If it is rejected again, the question of a no-deal Brexit will be raised. And if MEPs refuse this solution, then the extension of the Brexit deadline, currently set at March 29, will be proposed. Theresa May, who was opposed to this solution, was forced to react after the various threats of resignation within her government and now asks Parliament to support her in this strategy. Spain has indicated that it will not oppose a postponement of Brexit. On the other hand, Michel Barnier does not understand what an additional period of time would do: "Objectively, we do not need more time, we need decisions".



Powell's speech to the Senate Banking Committee. When presenting the Fed's half-yearly report, Jerome Powell indicated, as expected, that the institution would remain patient about the next monetary adjustments and that it would be attentive to Brexit and the Sino-American negotiations. In this context, it forecasts a slowdown in economic growth and inflation.



In other news. Trump is "looking forward" to meeting his North Korean counterpart, Kim Jong-Un, at the Summit in Hanoi tonight and tomorrow. American confidence is improving, the Conference Board index rose from 121.7 last month to 131.4 in February (against 124.8 expected). The GfK index measuring consumer sentiment in Germany remained unchanged at 10.8. Consumer and business confidence in February is at its lowest level in 18 months in Italy. The consumer confidence index published this morning in the euro zone stands at 106.1 points, the lowest since November 2016. The ECB reported that the growth of credit granted by banks in the private sector had slowed in January.

