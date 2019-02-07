THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trumps candidate for the World Bank, BoE rates, Brexit final talks... 0 02/07/2019 | 08:39am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields One of Trumps close associate could preside over the World Bank. The European Commission is lowering its economic outlook. The Bank of England published decision on rates, while Theresa May tries the impossible: renegotiating the Brexit agreement. Brazil and India have disclosed their interest rate levels.

World Bank candidate.Trump proposed that David Malpass, a senior Treasury official that is close to him, should take over as head of the World Bank. The 62-year-old man announced that he wanted to make efforts to integrate women and fight against extreme poverty.



The Bank of England is in the spotlight. With Britain's EU exit date now in 50 days and Theresa May in Brussels today to try to renegotiate the Brexit agreement with the EU, the Central Bank has (again) opted for the status quo. Its key rates remained unchanged (main rate at 0.75%) and its program for the purchase of bonds, government and corporate bonds, was also unchanged (at £435 billion and £10 billion respectively).



Mission impossible for May. Today, the British Prime Minister is going to Brussels to discuss with European negotiators including Juncker, Tusk, Barnier and Tajani. Theresa May wants to renegotiate the agreement with Brussels to take into account the conditions set by Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, to obtain her support for the Brexit agreement and allow for an orderly withdrawal. The EU has been clear, it will not go back on the agreement... but it is ready to listen, so the door is not completely closed. The Telegraph reports that the British Parliament vote scheduled for next week could be postponed until the end of February.



Today our most important task is to prevent a no deal #Brexit. I hope that tomorrow we will hear from PM @theresa_may a realistic suggestion on how to end the impasse. https://t.co/ko9UGhtaJd pic.twitter.com/Rm9fNXwyks — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) 6 février 2019

The European Commission's economic projections are down. The European Commission has just reduced its GDP growth prospects in the euro zone for 2019 to 1.3% (from 1.9% previously) and to 1.6% in 2020 (from 1.7% previously). "Among the large Member States, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have seen their growth forecasts for 2019 fall sharply." Click here to read the press release.



Romain Fournier © MarketScreener.com 2019 0