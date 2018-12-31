THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: US-China talks, New plan in Syria, Ghosn stays in jail

U.S. calls China. On Saturday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had just had a call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and that the two leaders had made "great progress" in their trade negotiations.
Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported that Donald Trump had taken the initiative for this call. Xi Jinping is reported by Xinhua news agency to have said that he hopes that both countries can meet halfway and reach an agreement that will benefit both of them and the world as soon as possible.
Trump is reevaluating exit from Syria, according to Senator. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham signalled this week-end that Donald Trump now better understands the stakes in Syria and has agreed to reevaluate his plans to immediately withdraw all US troops from the country."After discussions with the President and (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph) Dunford, I never felt better about where we are headed. I think we're slowing things down in a smart way," he told CNN.
Carlos Ghosn to stay in prison until Jan. 11. Tokyo Court said that former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn may stay detention until January 11, extending a stay that has already lasted for a month and a half.