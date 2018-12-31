THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: US-China talks, New plan in Syria, Ghosn stays in jail 0 12/31/2018 | 10:10am CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Talks with Washington and Beijing have continued this week-end, as the two sides try to resolve a trade battle that has hampered global growth and affected markets. Meanwhile, former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is expected to remain in custody until at least January 11.



U.S. calls China. On Saturday, President Donald Trump said in a tweet that he had just had a call with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, and that the two leaders had made "great progress" in their trade negotiations.



Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 December 2018

Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported that Donald Trump had taken the initiative for this call. Xi Jinping is reported by Xinhua news agency to have said that he hopes that both countries can meet halfway and reach an agreement that will benefit both of them and the world as soon as possible.





Trump is reevaluating exit from Syria, according to Senator. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham signalled this week-end that Donald Trump now better understands the stakes in Syria and has agreed to reevaluate his plans to immediately withdraw all US troops from the country."After discussions with the President and (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph) Dunford, I never felt better about where we are headed. I think we're slowing things down in a smart way," he told CNN.





Carlos Ghosn to stay in prison until Jan. 11. Tokyo Court said that former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn may stay detention until January 11, extending a stay that has already lasted for a month and a half.



