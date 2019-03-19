THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Will there be a Brexit vote? Fed meeting, New IMF loan to Argentina.... 0 03/19/2019 | 09:38am EDT Send by mail :

The 3rd vote on the Brexit agreement scheduled for this week might not happen after all. The Fed's Monetary Policy Committee is meeting this evening for two days, and the press conference that will follow tomorrow is highly anticipated. The International Monetary Fund is releasing a new tranche of its aid plan negotiated with Argentina. Swiss exports continue to grow in February, reaching new highs.

New developments in the Brexit saga. The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, opposes a third vote if the text is identical to the one rejected on March 12. He relies on a 17th century convention which specifies that a text already rejected cannot be represented during the same parliamentary session. Theresa May must therefore, in a few days, amend the agreement in order to be able to submit it once again to the vote of the parliamentarians, which seems complicated given that Brussels still excludes renegotiating it. Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay says a new vote this week is "unlikely". "A no deal is better than Mrs May's agreement, but Mrs May's agreement is better than not leaving the EU" said ERG (Group of Eurosceptic Conservative MEPs) President Jacob Rees-Mogg. Theresa May said she will “find a way through” to organize a third vote, according to The Independent. Stephen Barclay, the Brexit secretary, said she would attempt to get around the Speaker’s ruling by arguing she had secured changes, such as the EU agreeing an extension to Article 50 to delay Brexit day.



How long will the Fed be patient? Tomorrow's Fed press conference will be closely followed by investors, who expect a status quo on rates, possible announcements regarding the reduction of its balance sheet, new economic prospects and more details on its timetable.



New IMF loan to Argentina. The institution has decided to release nearly $11 billion to enable the second largest South American power to revive its growth, stabilize its currency and control its inflation. It had already paid $7.6 billion last December as part of the $56.3 billion assistance plan it provided last year.



In other news. China is committed to importing "very attractive" quantities of US agricultural products as part of the "dynamic" trade negotiations (Sonny Perdue, US Secretary of Agriculture). Swiss exports reached a new monthly record of CHF 19.4 billion (+2.3% compared to January). During his visit to Washington, the French Defense Minister took the opportunity to express Europe's concern about the sustainability of the United States' engagement in NATO.



Romain Fournier © MarketScreener.com 2019 0