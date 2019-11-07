THE ENVOY HOTEL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO LOOKOUT ROOFTOP COMING THIS WINTER

Boston, MA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lookout Rooftop at The Envoy Hotel is reopening today for the late-fall/winter season unveiling several new additions to the wildly popular rooftop bar including a new spacious and heated enclosure, the return of the seasonal favorite igloos, and the launch of a small bites menu for guests.

A favorite for both locals and visitors, Lookout Rooftop is one of the hottest spots in Boston’s buzzy Seaport District for its unmatched views and year-round popularity. This year, Lookout Rooftop will continue to push the boundaries to enhance the guest experience by creating an 1,800 sq. ft. heated enclosure that can accommodate up to 160 guests to create a lively indoor and outdoor environment. The rooftop’s uninterrupted views of the Boston Harbor and skyline will continue to be the focal point of Lookout Rooftop.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate our guest experience and are constantly pulling inspiration from the developing Seaport District around us,” says Joe Mellia, General Manager of The Envoy Hotel. “Each year since our opening we have evolved Lookout Rooftop, and this year is no different. We aim to continue to utilize the rooftop in a creative way and offer a premier year-round rooftop experience in Boston.”

In addition to the new enclosure, Lookout Rooftop’s highly sought-after heated igloos will return for its’ fourth season offering guests an ambient winter escape and a seasonal cocktail menu. Set on the North side of the rooftop, five igloos illuminated by customizable, colorful LED strips, are outfitted with cable knit blankets and comfortable seating for cozy winter nights. Open to customers on a first-come-first-served basis, an igloo can accommodate up to 10 guests. The igloos can be reserved through OpenTable with a $500 beverage sales minimum, plus tax and gratuity, for a two-hour time slot.

For those looking for a venue for private events, holiday parties and small groups, the rooftop’s harbor setting and recently launched small bites menu will be inspired by the winter season. The menu created by two-time Chopped Champion and Executive Chef of Outlook Kitchen, Tatiana Rosana, will include favorites such as Duck Confit Poutine, Cinnamon Sugar Churros and more. The space will also pivot seasonally, serving fresh-ingredient-driven cocktails, local beers, and large format drinks like Ott Chocolate and Teeling Frisky. Reserve for all types of special occasions by contacting The Envoy’s event coordinator at 617.530.1541 or booking online.

Lookout Rooftop at The Envoy Hotel is located at 70 Sleeper St., Boston, MA. Hours of operation are Tues. – Thurs., 4-11 PM; Fri.–Sat., 3 PM-Close. Igloo reservations are available from 4-6 PM, 6:30-8:30 PM, and 9-11 PM, based on availability and subject to weather conditions. For more information, reservations or private events, please visit outlookkitchenandbar.com/#lookout or call (617) 530-1538.

About The Envoy Hotel

The AAA Four-Diamond rated Envoy Hotel is Autograph Collection Hotels’ first Boston property and a beacon in the city’s Seaport. With its fusion of bold originality and hospitality, this is a welcoming hotel for the emerging Seaport District to call its own. Hailing visitors and locals who crave an authentic connection to the pulse of Boston, The Envoy Hotel offers an experience embodying that of its trailblazing neighborhood: creative, forward-thinking and thoughtful. Among its signature amenities are Lookout Rooftop: a peerless venue for spectacular waterfront and city views, local beers and seasonal cocktails and Outlook Kitchen: an open-kitchen restaurant and patio serving a fusion of Asian and Latin cuisine helmed by two-time “Chopped” champion and Executive Chef, Tatiana Rosana.

