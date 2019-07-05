Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA SET TO ‘LEVEL UP' BRANDED EXPERIENCES FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OFFERING WORLD-CLASS CONSUMER ACTIVATIONS BY FESTIVAL PARTNERS COCA-COLA, AT&T, DISNEY, FORD, MCDONALD'S, STATE FARM, WALMART AND MORE!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

 

The 2019 ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola is set to unveil an invigorating expansion of branded experiences for its 25th anniversary celebration—offering world-class consumer activations curated by corporate partners including presenting sponsor Coca-Cola, and major sponsors AT&T, Disney, Ford, McDonald's, State Farm and Walmart. The ESSENCE Festival’s branded experiences kick off, today, July 5 and run through July 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

Visit EFNewsCenter.com or download the 2019 ESSENCE Festival® app for updates and to customize a schedule of top brand activation highlights, which include:

COCA-COLA

Enjoy a Refreshing Coca-Cola with Your Girlfriends at the 25th Annual ESSENCE Festival! Join Coca-Cola at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival to celebrate a new program called “If Not for My Girls.” We’ll bring the beauty of African American women and their friendships to life through the lens of art with interactive programming, performances, and more. #CokeEssenceFest #IfNotforMyGirls. LEARN MORE.

AT&T

AT&T: Discover the possibilities when you Dream in Black. AT&T invites you to experience your own Dream in Black moment with celebrity meet & greets, once in a lifetime musical performances, and exclusive prize giveaways that you don’t want to miss. Drop in to explore all the ways you can Dream in Black. LEARN MORE.

DISNEY

The Power of Disney Magic. Discover “The Power of Disney Magic” at #EssenceFest, a celebration of exciting entertainment and experiences from The Walt Disney Company. LEARN MORE.

McDONALD’S

McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Experience. Celebrate Black excellence with McDonald’s as we connect and empower women entrepreneurs and lady moguls-in-the-making. Visit our stage as we do it big with performances and giveaways all day. Join in and follow the movement on Instagram @WeAreGolden. LEARN MORE.

STATE FARM

Here to help financial dreams go right. State Farm® has tips and tools to help you achieve your greatest financial aspirations. Stop by our space, declare your financial dream, talk to a State Farm agent and learn how to turn your dream into a reality. LEARN MORE.

WALMART

Treat Your Mind Royally. It’s important to keep your royal mind right. At Walmart, you can stock up on all your mental essentials with value and ease. Shop in store, online, or with the Walmart app and live better. #ReignOn. LEARN MORE.

In addition also check:

ESSENCE Beauty Carnival: My Black Is Beautiful, Unilever, Aveeno, Maui Moisture, Creme of Nature, Palmer’s, Shea Moisture, Diva Curl and Estee Lauder.

ESSENCE Path to Power: J.P. Morgan Chase, New Voices Fund, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), State Farm Accenture, AT&T

ESSENCE Entertainment All Access BET, Netflix, Brian Banks “Bleecker Street”, Starz, Pearson USA, HBO

ESSENCE Global Black Economic Forum & E-Suite – Facebook, Disney, Hilton, Walmart, Goldman Sachs

ESSENCE Heath Hub Susan G. Komen, Always, Gilead, WW, Tampax.

ESSENCE Wellness House - Walmart

ESSENCE Fashion House – Gucci, Universal Pictures, Diet Coke

ESSENCE AFTER DARK – Netflix

ESSENCE Marketplace – Clover, LA Lottery, Walmart, AT&T

ESSENCE Eats. Zatarain’s, Diageo and Gold Peak.

ESSENCE APP SPONSORS – WALMART, AT&T, Coke

Join the Festival community by following us on Twitter, @essencefest #EssenceFest and become a fan of 2019 ESSENCE Festival® on Facebook. For more information about ticket sales and accommodations and for the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival®, visit www.essencefestival.com.

The ESSENCE Festival® is executive produced by ESSENCE Festivals LLC, a division of ESSENCE Communications Inc. Sponsors of the 2019 ESSENCE Festival® in New Orleans include presenting sponsor Coca-Cola and major sponsors AT&T, Disney, Ford, McDonald's, State Farm and Walmart

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 24 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned company focused on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:48pENGINEER GLD : Gold Closes Tranche One of Private Placement
AQ
06:43pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 05/07/2019 - Schneider Electric and Microsoft's call for applications for startups with the goal of transforming the energy sector in Europe with Artificial Intelligence
PU
06:38pNEXSTAR MEDIA : VIEWERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DEPRIVED OF CRITICAL LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS, HOLIDAY SPECIALS, LOCAL NEWS AND UPCOMING TEAM USA Women's World Cup FINAL MATCH FOLLOWING AT&T/DIRECTV'S REMOVAL OF NEXSTAR LOCAL TV STATIONS IN 97 MARKETS
PU
06:30pNEXSTAR MEDIA : Viewers Across the Country Deprived of Critical Local Emergency News, Holiday Specials, Local News and Upcoming Team USA Women's World Cup Final Match Following AT&T/DIRECTV's Removal of Nexstar Local TV Stations in 97 Markets
BU
06:17pDistribution Declaration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
GL
06:16pCenter Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Distribution Declaration
GL
06:05pEastern Libya, U.S. firm close to signing Libya port deal
RE
06:05pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE CORP. (NYSE : NRE) on Behalf of NorthStar Shareholders and Encourages NorthStar Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:04pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FREDERICK COUNTY BANCORP, INC. (OTHER OTC : FCBI) on Behalf of Frederick County Shareholders and Encourages Frederick County Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
06:02pOLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Announces July Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Eastern Libya, U.S. firm close to signing Libya port deal
2NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC : NEXSTAR MEDIA : VIEWERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY DEPRIVED OF CRITICAL LOCAL EMERGENCY NEWS..
3Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Distribution Declaration
4SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE : SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : > 05/07/2019 - Schneider Electric and Microsoft's call for applic..
5OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC : OLYMPIA FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Announces July Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About