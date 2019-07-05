THE ESSENCE FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA SET TO ‘LEVEL UP' BRANDED EXPERIENCES FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OFFERING WORLD-CLASS CONSUMER ACTIVATIONS BY FESTIVAL PARTNERS COCA-COLA, AT&T, DISNEY, FORD, MCDONALD'S, STATE FARM, WALMART AND MORE!

The 2019 ESSENCE Festival® presented by Coca-Cola is set to unveil an invigorating expansion of branded experiences for its 25th anniversary celebration—offering world-class consumer activations curated by corporate partners including presenting sponsor Coca-Cola, and major sponsors AT&T, Disney, Ford, McDonald's, State Farm and Walmart. The ESSENCE Festival’s branded experiences kick off, today, July 5 and run through July 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

Visit EFNewsCenter.com or download the 2019 ESSENCE Festival® app for updates and to customize a schedule of top brand activation highlights, which include:

COCA-COLA

Enjoy a Refreshing Coca-Cola with Your Girlfriends at the 25th Annual ESSENCE Festival! Join Coca-Cola at the 2019 ESSENCE Festival to celebrate a new program called “If Not for My Girls.” We’ll bring the beauty of African American women and their friendships to life through the lens of art with interactive programming, performances, and more. #CokeEssenceFest #IfNotforMyGirls. LEARN MORE.

AT&T

AT&T: Discover the possibilities when you Dream in Black. AT&T invites you to experience your own Dream in Black moment with celebrity meet & greets, once in a lifetime musical performances, and exclusive prize giveaways that you don’t want to miss. Drop in to explore all the ways you can Dream in Black. LEARN MORE.

DISNEY

The Power of Disney Magic. Discover “The Power of Disney Magic” at #EssenceFest, a celebration of exciting entertainment and experiences from The Walt Disney Company. LEARN MORE.

McDONALD’S

McDonald’s Black & Positively Golden Experience. Celebrate Black excellence with McDonald’s as we connect and empower women entrepreneurs and lady moguls-in-the-making. Visit our stage as we do it big with performances and giveaways all day. Join in and follow the movement on Instagram @WeAreGolden. LEARN MORE.

STATE FARM

Here to help financial dreams go right. State Farm® has tips and tools to help you achieve your greatest financial aspirations. Stop by our space, declare your financial dream, talk to a State Farm agent and learn how to turn your dream into a reality. LEARN MORE.

WALMART

Treat Your Mind Royally. It’s important to keep your royal mind right. At Walmart, you can stock up on all your mental essentials with value and ease. Shop in store, online, or with the Walmart app and live better. #ReignOn. LEARN MORE.

In addition also check:

● ESSENCE Beauty Carnival: My Black Is Beautiful, Unilever, Aveeno, Maui Moisture, Creme of Nature, Palmer’s, Shea Moisture, Diva Curl and Estee Lauder.

● ESSENCE Path to Power: J.P. Morgan Chase, New Voices Fund, Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), State Farm Accenture, AT&T

● ESSENCE Entertainment All Access BET, Netflix, Brian Banks “Bleecker Street”, Starz, Pearson USA, HBO

● ESSENCE Global Black Economic Forum & E-Suite – Facebook, Disney, Hilton, Walmart, Goldman Sachs

● ESSENCE Heath Hub Susan G. Komen, Always, Gilead, WW, Tampax.

● ESSENCE Wellness House - Walmart

● ESSENCE Fashion House – Gucci, Universal Pictures, Diet Coke

● ESSENCE AFTER DARK – Netflix

● ESSENCE Marketplace – Clover, LA Lottery, Walmart, AT&T

● ESSENCE Eats. Zatarain’s, Diageo and Gold Peak.

● ESSENCE APP SPONSORS – WALMART, AT&T, Coke

For more information about ticket sales and accommodations and for the latest news about the ESSENCE Festival®, visit www.essencefestival.com.

The ESSENCE Festival® is executive produced by ESSENCE Festivals LLC, a division of ESSENCE Communications Inc. Sponsors of the 2019 ESSENCE Festival® in New Orleans include presenting sponsor Coca-Cola and major sponsors AT&T, Disney, Ford, McDonald's, State Farm and Walmart

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 24 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned company focused on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.

