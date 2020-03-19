Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE FIRST BLACK ARCHBISHOP OF DC & MD MAKES GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) CONFESSION SAYS 360WiSE MEDiA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archbishop George Augustus Stallings, Jr./Patriarch and Founder of the African American Catholic Congregation/Imani Temple:   

“The world community currently finds itself in turmoil at the onset of a global pandemic that is tearing at the very warp and woof of the fabric of human society. The uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, commonly known as the Coronavirus, have exposed the full range of human emotions from fear and anxiety to confusion and panic”, says Archbishop George Augustus Stallings, Jr.

When asked about the current media blanket on all news stations and digital social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, the profound Archbishop says “The steady drumbeat of advisories, warnings, and admonitions from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), coupled with daily Presidential Press Briefings have, at times, alarmed us to the extent that we have become afraid of our own shadow. Calls for such things as social distancing, washing of hands for twenty (20) seconds and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing have turned our world upside down and inside out. Questions of when will a vaccine be developed or a cure be found seemingly go unanswered with unsatisfactory off-the-cuff fudged responses.”  

“How can the world citizens stay calm and not afraid in such a time as this?” asked Robert Alexander, founder/CEO of 360WiSE MEDiA, “We all need to go deep within, summon up the best in self and in others and remember that, in some ways, humanity has been here before and will be here again ” said Archbishop George Augustus Stallings, Jr. “The crisis of this existential moment is not a cause for panic or alarm! This, too, will pass! The world is not coming to an end! It is not the first time that the world has experienced such a cataclysmic occurrence. We simply were not present on the earth when such catastrophes first manifested themselves.  History is the great instructor, reminding us that the people of times past weathered the storm, pulled themselves up by their own bootstraps and once the battle was won, continued to march forward with a steadfast faith and determined spirit to inaugurate a new era of human progress and development.” says Archbishop George Augustus Stallings, Jr.

“Who is to blame for this tragic event that’s started to affect the USA and all trading partners like China and India to name a few, worse than the Great Depression?” asked Robert Alexander, Founder/CEO of 360WiSE MEDiA….  “Neither the president nor the pastor, the scientist nor the soothsayer can utter a declarative statement as to why COVID-19 surfaced. This moment is not the time for finger-pointing or casting blame. It is a time for an epiphany, namely, to realize that in the midst of danger all of us are in the same boat. This crisis, on the one hand, symbolizes danger. Yet, on the other hand, it symbolizes an opportunity for us to band together like never before to find a cure as we look beyond that which separates and divides us by nationality, race, culture, as well as politics, and come to a realization of what unifies us as people of one blood created in the image and likeness of God,” Says Archbishop George Augustus Stallings, Jr.

“What would you say to those in question of their Faith and those who fear that our lives will forever be altered at this point?” asks Robert Alexander. ”Every so often, the earth renews itself by a process of cleansing and purification, whether we welcome its advances or understand its purpose. However, the manner in which we approach this current dilemma, with a determined mind and heart, will be the story that history will record for a people yet to be born. Let us draw strength from the Word of God and let these words be indelibly inscribed upon each heart,” says Archbishop George Augustus Stallings, Jr.

“Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.” 

     Isaiah 41:10/New Living Bible

For More Information

Imani Temple Cathedral
2420 Brooks Drive
Suitland, Maryland 20746

Contact:
Rev. Dr. Diane Peters/Secretary to the Patriarch
240.988.3461
Email: dpeters@starlic.biz 

ABOUT 360WiSE MEDiA

The 360WiSE MEDiA is a full-stack, vertical-specific, online and offline PR influence, marketing Agency that's Privately Held by 360WISE® and powered with the hip-hop, technology, and fashion Icon MC HAMMER.

The 360WISE brand is licensed and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office specializing in marketing and advertising. Powered with the positive iconic advice of MCHammer, 360Wise Media is in the top 1% of public relations, influence, branding, and marketing of celebrities, actors, public figures, recording artists, small businesses and major brands. 360WiSE MEDiA is known for its first of class, best use of social network platforms, local and national SEO, offline mobile marketing, geofencing, human behavior marketing, international press, and news access, Roku tv stream marketing, and content placement along with verified social media marketing to increase your engagement, positive visibility, and ROI.

For more information contact :

Lisa Hudson
Public Relations Department
1-844-360-WISE (9473)
360WiseMedia
https://360WiseMedia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pQUARTERHILL : Announces Details of Virtual Annual Meeting
AQ
04:01peMARINE Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report
GL
04:01pGdc summer, a three-day celebration of game development, to be held august 4-6, 2020
GL
04:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) on Behalf of Investors
BU
04:01pBleached Kraft Pulp Market | Adoption of Hygiene Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01pSutter Rock Capital Corp. Provides COVID-19 Related Business Update
GL
04:01pGARP to Postpone May Exams Due to Uncertainty Surrounding COVID-19
BU
03:58pSWEDBANK : respects the Financial Supervisory Authorities' decision
AQ
03:58pNO KID HUNGRY : Releases $5 Million in First Phase of Emergency Grants in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
PR
03:58pAIR CANADA : Families of Canadians in Peru look for answers in face of flight cancellations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : reports boost in profit as Wechat use rises

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group