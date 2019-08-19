Log in
THE FUTURE OF REAL ESTATE IS LIFESTYLE

08/19/2019 | 11:04am EDT

New York, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Last week, Andres Escobar, Partner and Design Principal of the globally renowned architecture and design firm  Lemay + Escobar co-chaired the Young Jewish Professionals’ (YJP) Future of Real Estate Dinner which featured keynote speakers Brian Feil, Vice President of Fell Organization and Llyod Goldman Founder & President of BLDG Management in conversation with Michael Stoeler of New York Real Estate TV.  The conversation was held in the YJP Mansion, designed by Escobar, and explored The Future of Real Estate as it relates to design, the co-economy, rent regulations, and public space. 


Escobar has a long history of working with New York’s leading developers for the design on hundreds of residential and hospitality projects. Of these includes Summit New York, a BLDG Management development which was frequently referenced by Goldman throughout the talk as an example of a successful luxury Manhattan rental property. Since opening in early 2019, Summit  is now over 80% leased which can largely be attributed to Escobar’s thoughtfully designed living and amenity spaces. 


“Having led hundreds of design projects in New York City, Andres is uniquely attuned to the city’s architectural design vernacular. He has a keen understanding of, and sensitivity to, the specific needs of each site, approaching design at the neighborhood – and often down to the block– level.” – Young Jewish Professionals.


Escobar’s extensive experience in hospitality design informs all of his projects with resident “experience” being paramount. A narrative is created for each physical environment with consideration the inhabitant’s needs, aspirations, and even their personalities.  His distinctive, eclectic designs speak the language of the projects’s brand and surroundings and amplify them, to the delight of Lemay + Escobar clients and end users.


“It’s beginning to catch on,” says Escobar. “I’ve long been incorporating hospitality design elements into my residential projects but now that the line between work and living space is no longer defined, people are required to think about spaces more fluidly.” 


Escobar is applying his keenly sensitive and creative design approach to numerous projects under construction across NYC’s boroughs.  This includes Watermark Senior Living at 21 Clark in Brooklyn Heights (the old Jehovah Witness building),  Prime LIC at 22-43 Jackson Ave, Hero at 24-16 Queens Plaza South in Long Island City, the highly anticipated Eleven Hancock Place in Harlem,  B-4, Pacific Park Ave, 18  6th Ave, next to the Barclays Center, in addition to 450 new keys with the Marriott Collection at Hudson Yards.  


About Lemay + Escobar

 

From interior design and architecture to artistic direction and curation, Lemay + Escobar is all about creating seamless experiences that wow. Born in 2018, the firm combines NYC-driven Escobar Design with Montreal-based Lemay, a globally-active integrated design firm. Together, their award-winning instincts and design excellence, backed by decades of experience creating sustainable living environments, offer unparalleled synergies in creating powerful experiences that resonate. At the vanguard of NYC’s reinvention and worldwide, Lemay + Escobar creates optimal, sustainable and measurable value for its clients, users and communities. http://lemayescobar.com


Attachments 

Alexandra Polier
DNA STRATEGIC CONSULTING
9176932768
Alex@whatisyourdna.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
