THE MARKET AT WESTFIELD DEBUTS AT CENTURY CITY BRINGING A MAGICAL OUTDOOR HOLIDAY VILLAGE TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestled amidst the Southern California sky and beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City embodies the spirit of the holidays this year debuting a uniquely bespoke experience, “The Market at Westfield.” Adorned with cobble stoned streets, pine trees, and twinkling garland throughout, “The Market at Westfield” will combine specially crafted holiday moments, the best of holiday shopping, and festive entertainment all within one magical village.

Welcomed by grand entry gates, guests will be transported into a setting reminiscent of a majestic town square. Anchored by a synthetic ice skating loop overlooking the market below, attendees will be able to take in the festive ambiance from an entirely new perspective – replete with holiday carolers, shopkeepers to assist with giftable products for friends and family, snowfall, and iconic village landmarks including a 20-foot-tall clock tower, Santa’s Post Office, life-size train station, and of course, the charming home of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Open from November 29 – January 5, 2020, “The Market at Westfield” will deliver an unforgettable, must-see, holiday experience for Angelenos and visitors from around the world including:

Town Square: This gathering space is punctuated by a 20-foot-tall clock tower set to chime on the hour signaling snowfall, surprise and delight moments, and whimsical live performances by a village cast. Peek inside the clock tower windowpanes to discover must-have collectable toys from L.O.L. Surprise!

Holiday Train Station: Travel to the village train station and meet the conductor by the life-size steam engine. Take your photo on the platform surrounded by exciting sights and sounds including the train bell, whistle and steam billowing from the 15-foot tall stack.

Postcards to Santa: Visit Santa’s Post Office to handwrite personal letters to Santa with help from the Village Postman. Gift wrap services will also be provided by Papyrus.

Santa’s House: Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus in their elegant abode for a studio style photo session to capture the magic of the holidays with loved ones. Guests can book sessions in advance and take festive photos with Saint Nick. Furry friends are also welcome.

Holiday Skating Rink: Open November 29 – January 5, guests are invited to make magical memories at the center’s first-ever ice rink. Guests can visit the Skate Chalet, on Level 2 near Adidas to check out their skates and enter the 600-foot synthetic ice loop overlooking the festive holiday market. Glide along to holiday music, while enjoying a skate up bar, festive photo moments, surprise snow falls, and more.

In addition, Westfield Century City includes a number of convenient customer services, amenities and promotions, including:

“Style and Spirit” – Curated shopping collections and gift lists, product search navigation, gift recommendations, incentives and promotions – all integrated online at westfield.com/centurycity/holiday. Westfield’s digital and social media channels will also include rich user-generated content utilizing the #WestfieldCenturyCity hashtag, as well as local influencer perspectives and recommendations.

Westfield Century City Gift Cards – These enhanced, sleek-looking black gift cards with stylish wrapping are the perfect holiday gift and can be used anywhere American Express cards are accepted.

Shop Early, Get Rewarded - From December 2 through December 15, Westfield Rewards members who spend $500 in a single visit at Westfield Century City will get $25 back on their next purchase. Reward will appear in your Westfield Rewards account after your qualifying purchase. Simply activate the reward in your account, shop using your registered credit card and $25 will be credited back to your registered credit card after your qualifying purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

Westfield Century City also offers concierge services during the holiday season, including “Ask an Elf”, which allows guests to get quick answers to questions via text message, translation services, package check, local event ticketing, restaurant reservations and more.

Information on Westfield Century City’s full holiday program and ticketing pages can be found at https://www.westfield.com/centurycity/holiday.

About Westfield Century City

A Los Angeles escape like no other, nestled amidst acres of open space and beautifully landscaped outdoor plazas, Westfield Century City combines on-trend fashion brands, award-winning chefs and culinary experiences, headline events and entertainment, multi-faceted health and wellness amenities, public art installations, and cultural programming – all in one place. After unveiling a $1 billion makeover in 2017 – the destination now features the West Coast’s first Eataly, a new three-level Nordstrom, new two-level Macy’s, fully renovated Bloomingdale’s, as well as a premium Equinox fitness club and spa.

