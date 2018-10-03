Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE MARY KAY FOUNDATION℠ ISSUES $3 MILLION IN GRANTS IN HONOR OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ announced today it is awarding $3 million in grants to 150 domestic violence shelters across the country, including Puerto Rico and Guam. This year’s grant contribution brings The Foundation’s total investment in its shelter grant program to $50 million. 

0_medium_MKF_Logo.JPG


2_medium_MKF_Logo.JPG


The Mary Kay Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of supporting issues impacting women. In 2000, The Foundation expanded to include ending domestic violence as part of its mission. The Foundation is committed to funding the life-saving work of women’s shelters and the annual shelter grant program has helped finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid. All of these resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to an abuse-free life. This year, more than 1,200 organizations applied for the Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants.

“At Mary Kay, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives. One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and it is our responsibility to support the women’s shelters that aid these survivors,” said President of The Mary Kay Foundation Board of Directors Michael Lunceford. “At the heart of the Foundation’s work is the shelter grant program which is actively supported by our independent sales force. We’re proud that our commitment makes such a powerful impact in local communities and in the lives of domestic violence survivors across the country.”

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, more than 72,000 adult and child victims receive domestic violence services across the United States in just one day. Unfortunately, in the same period, more than 11,000 requests for services are unmet due to a lack of resources.

Applications for the 2019 shelter grant program will be available in January 2019. Please visit marykayfoundation.org for more information. To view the complete list of 2018 shelter grant recipients, click here.

About The Mary Kay Foundation

The Mary Kay Foundation was created in 1996 and its two-fold mission includes funding women’s cancer research and ending domestic violence. Over the course of more than two decades, The Mary Kay Foundation has awarded more than $78 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the United States. To learn more about The Mary Kay Foundation and its mission, visit marykayfoundation.org or call 1-877-MKCARES (652-2737).

Attachment 

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications
Mary Kay Inc.
972-687-5332
media@mkcorp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28pPHISHING 101 : Protection for Everyone
PU
08:27pMIX TELEMATICS : Major customer win for MiX Telematics in North America
AQ
08:27pORIX : Mezzanine & Private Equity Backs Onward Capital with Equity Investment in FSC Lighting
BU
08:26pOSISKO METALS : Grants Stock Options
AQ
08:25pBECTON DICKINSON AND : BD Breaks Ground at I.D.E.A. Tempe Campus
PR
08:25pHeuresis Selected by US Customs and Border Protection for $28.8 Million IDIQ Award to Provide Handheld X-Ray Imagers
BU
08:24pRAKTA PAPER MANUFACTURING : shareholders ratify extending its activity
AQ
08:24pARAB FIN INV : FRA approves Raya Holding capital hike by LE441 m
AQ
08:24pOMAN CABLES INDUSTRY : Indian Business Delegation Visits Rusayl Industrial Estate
AQ
08:24pOCT 23 : Medical Packaging's rights issue last date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Tesco shares suffer as pressures abroad overshadow UK growth
2GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Cash Fears Rise, Rating Falls
3NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO: Alunorte announces full curtailment of its operations (Oct 3, 2018)
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Strong Swedish investor interest leads to two IFC green bond issues in less than one wee..
5ALPHA BANK SA : Piraeus Bank says debt plan on track as shares drop 30 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.