THE MASKED SINGER Unveils 45+ City U.S. National Tour

On the heels of last week’s Season Three debut of FOX’s #1 hit THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment today announced that an all new live show, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will hit the road in 2020, bringing the #1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour. Presented by Live Nation, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour kicks off in Detroit, MI, on May 28 before zigzagging its way to more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGER under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “THE MASKED SINGER National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”

THE MASKED SINGER’s Season Three premiere posted a 9.1/40 Live + 3 Day rating and 26.7 million total viewers, making it television’s highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years. It also ranks as television’s #1 entertainment telecast in two years and FOX’s highest-rated and most-watched entertainment telecast in six years. With 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, THE MASKED SINGER posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.

Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Guy Phillips are producing the tour, and Mark “Swany” Swanhart will direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Phillips, Swanhart and Right Angle Entertainment have transformed television hits, including “Dancing with the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Bachelor,” into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world.

The 2020 tour schedule (subject to change) includes:

DATE CITY VENUE Thursday, May 28, 2020 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Friday, May 29, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre Saturday, May 30, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA Benedum Center for the Performing Arts Sunday, May 31, 2020 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater Wednesday, June 3, 2020 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre Thursday, June 4, 2020 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center *On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am CST. Friday, June 5, 2020 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre Saturday, June 6, 2020 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre Sunday, June 7, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Thursday, June 11, 2020 Washington, DC Warner Theatre Friday, June 12, 2020 Newark, NJ NJPAC Saturday, June 13, 2020 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre Sunday, June 14, 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Philadelphia, PA The Met Thursday, June 18, 2020 Richmond, VA Dominion Energy Center Friday, June 19, 2020 Durham, NC DPAC Saturday, June 20, 2020 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium at the Bojangles Arts Center Sunday, June 21, 2020 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre Monday, June 22, 2020 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Thursday, June 25, 2020 Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater Friday, June 26, 2020 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts *On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am EST. Saturday, June 27, 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts Sunday, June 28, 2020 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Birmingham, AL BJCC Concert Hall Wednesday, July 1, 2020 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre Thursday, July 2, 2020 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land Wednesday, July 8, 2020 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Friday, July 10, 2020 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Saturday, July 11, 2020 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater Sunday, July 12, 2020 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater Wednesday, July 15, 2020 Denver, CO Ellie Caulkins Opera House Thursday, July 16, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Kingsbury Hall Saturday, July 18, 2020 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre Sunday, July 19, 2020 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium Wednesday, July 22, 2020 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic Auditorium Friday, July 24, 2020 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center Saturday, July 25, 2020 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Theatre Sunday, July 26, 2020 Fresno, CA William Saroyan Theatre Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Tucson, AZ Tucson Music Hall Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Thursday, July 30, 2020 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre Saturday, August 1, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

