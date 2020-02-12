Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE MASKED SINGER Unveils 45+ City U.S. National Tour

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:01pm EST

Your Favorite Characters Brought to Life, Plus Surprise Celebrity Guests

Tickets On Sale Now at LiveNation.com

On the heels of last week’s Season Three debut of FOX’s #1 hit THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment today announced that an all new live show, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will hit the road in 2020, bringing the #1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour. Presented by Live Nation, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour kicks off in Detroit, MI, on May 28 before zigzagging its way to more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.

“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGER under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “THE MASKED SINGER National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”

THE MASKED SINGER’s Season Three premiere posted a 9.1/40 Live + 3 Day rating and 26.7 million total viewers, making it television’s highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years. It also ranks as television’s #1 entertainment telecast in two years and FOX’s highest-rated and most-watched entertainment telecast in six years. With 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, THE MASKED SINGER posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever.

The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.

Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Guy Phillips are producing the tour, and Mark “Swany” Swanhart will direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Phillips, Swanhart and Right Angle Entertainment have transformed television hits, including “Dancing with the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Bachelor,” into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world.

For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.

The 2020 tour schedule (subject to change) includes:

*Des Moines and Orlando go on-sale Monday, February 17

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Detroit, MI

Fox Theatre

Friday, May 29, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

Taft Theatre

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA

 

Benedum Center for the

Performing Arts

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Civic Center
 *On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am CST.

Friday, June 5, 2020

Rosemont, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, June 6, 2020

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Sunday, June 7, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Cleveland, OH

 

KeyBank State Theatre at

Playhouse Square

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Baltimore, MD

Hippodrome Theatre at The

France-Merrick Performing Arts Center

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Washington, DC

Warner Theatre

Friday, June 12, 2020

Newark, NJ

NJPAC

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Sunday, June 14, 2020

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

The Met

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Richmond, VA

Dominion Energy Center

Friday, June 19, 2020

Durham, NC

DPAC

 

 

 

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Charlotte, NC

 

Ovens Auditorium at the Bojangles Arts Center

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

Monday, June 22, 2020

Nashville, TN

Ryman Auditorium

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Asheville, NC

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Jacksonville, FL

Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, June 26, 2020

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

 

 

*On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am EST.

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, June 28, 2020

St. Petersburg, FL

The Mahaffey Theater

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Birmingham, AL

BJCC Concert Hall

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, July 10, 2020

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Tulsa, OK

Brady Theater

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Uptown Theater

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Denver, CO

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Thursday, July 16, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

Kingsbury Hall

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

San Jose, CA

San Jose Civic Auditorium

Friday, July 24, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

The Smith Center

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Reno, NV

Grand Sierra Theatre

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Fresno, CA

William Saroyan Theatre

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Tucson, AZ

Tucson Music Hall

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre

Thursday, July 30, 2020

San Diego, CA

San Diego Civic Theatre

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Orpheum Theatre

About FOX Entertainment

A division of Fox Corporation, FOX Entertainment’s 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, THE MASKED SINGER, PRODIGAL SON, EMPIRE, LAST MAN STANDING, “24,” “The X-Files” and “American Idol.” Delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted and live content, FOX Entertainment’s broadcast network airs 15 hours of primetime programming a week, as well as major sports; and is the only major network to post year-over-year growth among viewers during the 2018-2019 broadcast season.

About Right Angle Entertainment

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: America's Got Talent Live!, The Price is Right LIVE!, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition, The Simon and Garfunkel Story, The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (National Tour and Grand Old Opry), Together Live with Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour’s Smoke & Mirrors Tour, among many others.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pBLOOM ENERGY : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Bloom Energy (BE) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Firm Now, BE Admits Improper Accounting
PR
09:16pCOHU : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Operating Results
BU
09:16pCOUPON PAYMENT : :Mandatory
PU
09:14pLEXINGTON BIOSCIENCES : License Terminated
AQ
09:13pTESLA : recalls 15,000 Model X SUVs for power steering issue in North America
RE
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$700,000,000 3.249% Notes due 2030
PU
09:11pDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$300,000,000 3.95% Notes due 2050
PU
09:09pJEFF BEZOS : Wsj
RE
09:08pTFI INTERNATIONAL : Announces Pricing of Public Offering
AQ
09:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Insperity, Inc. Investors (NSP)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
3ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
4BEZOS BUYS WARNER ESTATE IN BEVERLY HILLS FOR RECORD $165 MILLION: WSJ
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group