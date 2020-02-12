|
THE MASKED SINGER Unveils 45+ City U.S. National Tour
02/12/2020 | 09:01pm EST
Your Favorite Characters Brought to Life, Plus Surprise Celebrity Guests
On the heels of last week’s Season Three debut of FOX’s #1 hit THE MASKED SINGER, Right Angle Entertainment today announced that an all new live show, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour, will hit the road in 2020, bringing the #1 show on television to the next level on its first-ever North American tour. Presented by Live Nation, THE MASKED SINGER National Tour kicks off in Detroit, MI, on May 28 before zigzagging its way to more than 45 cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Los Angeles. Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life onstage, as well as surprise celebrity guests, amazing new performances and a can’t-miss spectacular live show for audiences of all ages. Tickets for the tour are on sale now at LiveNation.com.
“As the formation of FOX Alternative Entertainment allowed us to bring production of THE MASKED SINGER under the FOX banner, we can now explore new and exciting ways to grow this hit franchise,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment. “THE MASKED SINGER National Tour is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the across the country, live and in person.”
THE MASKED SINGER’s Season Three premiere posted a 9.1/40 Live + 3 Day rating and 26.7 million total viewers, making it television’s highest-rated and most-watched reality telecast in eight years. It also ranks as television’s #1 entertainment telecast in two years and FOX’s highest-rated and most-watched entertainment telecast in six years. With 28.6 million multi-platform viewers, THE MASKED SINGER posted its highest-rated, most-watched and most-streamed telecast ever.
The live show will feature two celebrity guest hosts, as well as one local celebrity who will be in a top-secret disguise, keeping the audience guessing until they are unmasked at the end of the night.
Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Guy Phillips are producing the tour, and Mark “Swany” Swanhart will direct. With decades of experience in television, film and live entertainment, Phillips, Swanhart and Right Angle Entertainment have transformed television hits, including “Dancing with the Stars,” “America’s Got Talent” and “The Bachelor,” into live stage productions that entertain audiences around the world.
For more information including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.themaskedsingertour.com.
The 2020 tour schedule (subject to change) includes:
*Des Moines and Orlando go on-sale Monday, February 17
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
CITY
|
|
|
|VENUE
|
Thursday, May 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
Detroit, MI
|
|
|
|Fox Theatre
|
Friday, May 29, 2020
|
|
|
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
|
|
|Taft Theatre
|
Saturday, May 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
|
|
|Benedum Center for the
Performing Arts
|
Sunday, May 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
Columbus, OH
|
|
|
|Palace Theatre
|
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|
|
|
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
|
|
|Riverside Theater
|
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
|
|
|
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
|
|
|Orpheum Theatre
|
Thursday, June 4, 2020
|
|
|
|
Des Moines, IA
|
|
|
|Des Moines Civic Center
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| *On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am CST.
|
Friday, June 5, 2020
|
|
|
|
Rosemont, IL
|
|
|
|
Rosemont Theatre
|
Saturday, June 6, 2020
|
|
|
|
St. Louis, MO
|
|
|
|
Stifel Theatre
|
Sunday, June 7, 2020
|
|
|
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
|
|
|
Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|
Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|
|
|
|
Cleveland, OH
|
|
|
|
KeyBank State Theatre at
Playhouse Square
|
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|
|
|
|
Baltimore, MD
|
|
|
|
Hippodrome Theatre at The
France-Merrick Performing Arts Center
|
Thursday, June 11, 2020
|
|
|
|
Washington, DC
|
|
|
|
Warner Theatre
|
Friday, June 12, 2020
|
|
|
|
Newark, NJ
|
|
|
|
NJPAC
|
Saturday, June 13, 2020
|
|
|
|
Boston, MA
|
|
|
|
Boch Center Wang Theatre
|
Sunday, June 14, 2020
|
|
|
|
Uncasville, CT
|
|
|
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|
|
|
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
|
|
|
The Met
|
Thursday, June 18, 2020
|
|
|
|
Richmond, VA
|
|
|
|
Dominion Energy Center
|
Friday, June 19, 2020
|
|
|
|
Durham, NC
|
|
|
|
DPAC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Saturday, June 20, 2020
|
|
|
|
Charlotte, NC
|
|
|
|
Ovens Auditorium at the Bojangles Arts Center
|
Sunday, June 21, 2020
|
|
|
|
Atlanta, GA
|
|
|
|
Fox Theatre
|
Monday, June 22, 2020
|
|
|
|
Nashville, TN
|
|
|
|
Ryman Auditorium
|
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
Asheville, NC
|
|
|
|
Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
|
Thursday, June 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
|
|
|
Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
|
Friday, June 26, 2020
|
|
|
|
Orlando, FL
|
|
|
|
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*On-Sale Monday, 2/17 at 10am EST.
|
Saturday, June 27, 2020
|
|
|
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
|
|
|
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
|
Sunday, June 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
St. Petersburg, FL
|
|
|
|
The Mahaffey Theater
|
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Birmingham, AL
|
|
|
|
BJCC Concert Hall
|
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
New Orleans, LA
|
|
|
|
Saenger Theatre
|
Thursday, July 2, 2020
|
|
|
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
|
|
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|
|
|
|
San Antonio, TX
|
|
|
|
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
|
Friday, July 10, 2020
|
|
|
|
Irving, TX
|
|
|
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Saturday, July 11, 2020
|
|
|
|
Tulsa, OK
|
|
|
|
Brady Theater
|
Sunday, July 12, 2020
|
|
|
|
Kansas City, MO
|
|
|
|
Uptown Theater
|
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|
|
|
|
Denver, CO
|
|
|
|
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
|
Thursday, July 16, 2020
|
|
|
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
|
|
|
Kingsbury Hall
|
Saturday, July 18, 2020
|
|
|
|
Seattle, WA
|
|
|
|
Paramount Theatre
|
Sunday, July 19, 2020
|
|
|
|
Portland, OR
|
|
|
|
Keller Auditorium
|
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|
|
|
|
San Jose, CA
|
|
|
|
San Jose Civic Auditorium
|
Friday, July 24, 2020
|
|
|
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
|
|
|
The Smith Center
|
Saturday, July 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
Reno, NV
|
|
|
|
Grand Sierra Theatre
|
Sunday, July 26, 2020
|
|
|
|
Fresno, CA
|
|
|
|
William Saroyan Theatre
|
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
|
|
|
|
Tucson, AZ
|
|
|
|
Tucson Music Hall
|
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|
|
|
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
|
|
|
Arizona Federal Theatre
|
Thursday, July 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
San Diego, CA
|
|
|
|
San Diego Civic Theatre
|
Saturday, August 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
|
|
|
Orpheum Theatre
About FOX Entertainment
A division of Fox Corporation, FOX Entertainment’s 30-year legacy of innovative, hit programming includes 9-1-1, THE MASKED SINGER, PRODIGAL SON, EMPIRE, LAST MAN STANDING, “24,” “The X-Files” and “American Idol.” Delivering high-quality scripted, non-scripted and live content, FOX Entertainment’s broadcast network airs 15 hours of primetime programming a week, as well as major sports; and is the only major network to post year-over-year growth among viewers during the 2018-2019 broadcast season.
About Right Angle Entertainment
Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE’s proud roster includes: America's Got Talent Live!, The Price is Right LIVE!, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition, The Simon and Garfunkel Story, The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (National Tour and Grand Old Opry), Together Live with Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour’s Smoke & Mirrors Tour, among many others.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
