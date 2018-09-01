Log in
THE NATIONAL OVARIAN CANCER COALITION’S 2018 SEPTEMBER CAMPAIGN AIMS TO ACTIVATE COMMUNITIES TO HELP RAISE AWARENESS OF THE DISEASE

09/01/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

Dallas, TX, Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX September 1, 2018 — The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition is preparing for a host of national and local events to bring awareness to the deadliest of all gynecological cancers, ovarian cancer. With 1 in 78 women being diagnosed with the disease, the NOCC is especially focused during the month of September in bringing earlier awareness of ovarian cancer to women throughout the United States and globally.  

0_medium_1in78.png


2_medium_symptomcard.png


4_medium_nocc_logo_rgb.jpg


The NOCC’s 2018 awareness campaign, Help us Save Lives, aims to activate communities across the country to assist in spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms of the disease, which can often times be mistaken for other less serious health conditions.

“Without a reliable, consistent early detection test, we know that awareness of the signs and symptoms of this silent killer are our first line of defense,” states Melissa Aucoin, Interim CEO of the NOCC. “We are especially focused this month on empowering women and their families to listen to their bodies. ” 

The September campaign will complement a host of local and regional activities, including proclamation ceremonies, cityscapes lighted in teal, and several Run/Walk to Break the Silence on Ovarian Cancer® events to support the NOCC’s quality of life, earlier awareness, research, and community outreach initiatives. 

To learn more about ovarian cancer, host or attend an event, or participate in a Run/Walk near you, go to ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426).

###

About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education, and funding research in support of women, families, and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is well established as an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer. The NOCC remains steadfast in its mission “to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors.” For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888.OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

Attachments 

Megan Murphy
National Ovarian Cancer Coalition
4126611096
mmurphy@ovarian.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
