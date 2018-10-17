Log in
THE NAVIGATORS GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

10/17/2018 | 08:41pm CEST

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NAVG)?
     
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to August 22, 2018?

  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of The Navigators Group, Inc. (“Navigators” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: NAVG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (“Hartford”) (NYSE: HIG) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.1 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Navigators will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Navigators common stock.

If you own common stock of Navigators and purchased any shares before August 22, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
