THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST ANNOUNCES 2019-2020 PITTSBURGH DANCE COUNCIL SERIES

04/13/2019 | 08:06pm EDT

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the 2019-2020 Pittsburgh Dance Council Series, celebrating its 50th season as a presenter of contemporary dance programming in the Cultural District. The Trust is honored to continue this long-standing tradition of connecting our region and its diverse audiences of all ages to the world through the Pittsburgh Dance Council programming, these exemplary artists, and their artistic genre.

“My goal for this milestone anniversary is to create a dance season that honors tradition while bringing the future into focus. This season’s dance offerings reinforce our love of dance and, I hope, uncover new things that excite us,” shares Randal Miller, Director of Dance Programming and Special Projects for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “We also express our admirable recognition to Jeanne Hays Beaman, American dance educator and administrator, who founded the Pittsburgh Dance Council in 1969. We are grateful to our Advisory Board, sponsors, and patrons who have wholeheartedly supported dance over the last half of a century.” 

The 50th anniversary season of the Pittsburgh Dance Council, a division of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, showcases several U.S. premieres and dance companies from around the world, including MOMIX (United States), ODC/Dance with the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (United States), Sarah Reich (United States), Malpaso Dance Company (Cuba), Rocío Molina (Spain) (U.S. premiere), and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Presenting Sponsor BNY Mellon (United States), plus two special event U.S. premieres by Compagnie Furinkaï (France) and Un Poyo Rojo (Argentina). 

Tickets
Single tickets (as low as $10) for the 2019-2020 Pittsburgh Dance Council season will be available at a later date at TrustArts.org/DANCE, by calling 412-456-6666, or in person at the Box Office at Theater Square, 655 Penn Avenue. Subscription packages are available, call 412-456-1390; and Groups of 10 or more, call 412-471-6930.  

The Pittsburgh Dance Council joined the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as a programming division in 2002. The mission of Pittsburgh Dance Council is to bring the best contemporary dance companies from around the world to the Cultural District. Each season, Pittsburgh Dance Council presents diverse, world-class contemporary works, including U.S. and world premieres. 

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh’s most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners.  Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District.  The District is one of the country’s largest land masses “curated” by a single nonprofit arts organization.  A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation and creativity.  Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy and enhancing Pittsburgh’s quality of life.  Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.

TrustArts.org | @CulturalTrust on Facebook · Instagram · Twitter 

# # #

Diana Roth, Senior Communications Manager
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
412-471-8717
roth@trustarts.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
