THE PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST ANNOUNCES Theater, Music, Youth Programming Division Showcases A Variety of Arts and Cultural Opportunities for Children, Teens and Families during the 2019-2020 Presenting Season

Pittsburgh, PA, USA, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PITTSBURGH, PA (May 31, 2019)— The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces family programming for the 2019-2020 season will feature an exceptional variety of arts and cultural opportunities for children, teens and families, as well as professional performing artists from around the globe. Over the past 35 years, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has continued to build upon the long-time achievements from family-focused presentations of its Children’s Theater Series (50th anniversary in 2019-2020) and EQT Children’s Theater Festival (34th anniversary in 2020).

“We are excited to host these culturally enriching events that bring us artists from around the globe who amaze, inspire, and delight children and their families with live performances,” shares Pamela Komar, Director of Theater, Music and Youth Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “The educational component of the Children’s Theater Series also showcases performances based on award-winning books and has been a central programming theme of the series’ 50-year history. Making the arts accessible for everyone, of all ages, is essential to our work as a presenting arts organization.”

The Cultural Trust’s Children’s Theater Series and EQT Children’s Theater Festival programming open the door for children to experience professional performing arts. This series and festival extends the Cultural Trust’s mission to present and promote professional arts programming for children which inspires, challenges, educates and stimulates respect for and understanding of all cultures in an entertaining and enlightening way. Vital to achieving its mission, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust makes the series and festival season very affordable and accessible for young families in their own neighborhoods*, offers select sensory-friendly performances, and provides free tickets for underserved children and families. *The Children’s Theater Series performances are presented in six communities throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Held annually in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, the EQT Children’s Theater Festival, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, continues to grow its audience. In 2019, from May 16-19, festival attendance was reported at 25,000, including patrons who attended featured ticketed performances, such MurikamiFication by Arch 8 (Netherlands), and interactive public art-circle circle circle, a world premiere by town.and.concrete (France), as well as over 30 free hands on activities for all ages. Next year, the EQT Children’s Theater Festival will take place in Pittsburgh’s Cultural District May 14-17, 2020.

Other family programming presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust includes the EQT Bridge Theater Series (5th season in 2019-2020) which is specifically curated for pre-teens, teens, and their families. The series also features professional theater companies from the U.S. and around the globe- with performances created specifically for these ‘teens’. This is seriously adventurous theater that will continue to excite, captivate, and surprise this diverse age group in the 2019-2020 season!



Bookish in the ‘Burgh is also for teens - and offers them a free festival celebrating teen literature by bringing authors and readers together. The 2019 festival was completely ‘booked’! Next ‘Bookish’ expanded festival dates (2nd season) are scheduled for March 27-28, 2020. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s popular Cohen and Grigsby Trust Presents Series showcases a variety of genres featuring national and international touring artists to offer something for everyone and reach a diverse audience of all ages.



For tickets and information about Pittsburgh Cultural Trust family programming, and other events in the Cultural District, please visit: www.TrustArts.org, call 412-456-6666, or in person at the Box Office at Theater Square, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh’s most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The District is one of the country’s largest land masses “curated” by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy and enhancing Pittsburgh’s quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.

TrustArts.org | @CulturalTrust on Facebook · Instagram · Twitter

# # #

Attachments

Diana Roth Pittsburgh Cultural Trust 412-471-8717 roth@trustarts.org