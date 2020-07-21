Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

THE RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH NAMES THOMPSON CREEK WINDOW COMPANY A WINNER OF THE RICHMOND TOP WORKPLACES 2020 AWARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Lanham, Maryland, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashland, VA, July 22, 2020 – Thompson Creek Window Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2020 honor by The Richmond Times-Dispatch. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “This differentiation is more important than ever in today’s tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it’s fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention.”

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Richmond area. This recognition is a testament to what happens when our team aligns with our company culture and values,” Thompson Creek CEO Rick Wuest said. “Our workplace has become a competitive advantage, and, as a growing company, we are always seeking highly motivated and talented employees to be part of our team.”

Apply today to build a successful career with Thompson Creek Window Company.

Maura Satchell
Thompson Creek Window Company
2408481254
msatchell@thompsoncreek.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:07pKonica Minolta's IT Services Division Supporting Customers with End-to-end Remote Workforce Offering
GL
03:05pCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:04pAFFINIPAY : Brings on High-Profile Technology Executive as Chief Marketing Officer
BU
03:03pDulles Greenway Appoints Renée N. Hamilton As CEO
PR
03:02pBeth Keyser Named President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana
BU
03:02pINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 7, 2020
BU
03:02pCUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. : to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Webcast on July 30, 2020
BU
03:02pBarron's Names Global Atlantic Annuities Among 100 Best Annuities
BU
03:02pCoinAgenda Virtual Event “The DeFi Revolution” to Feature Fireside Chat with DeFi Expert Shawn Owen, Founder & CEO of Equa
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group