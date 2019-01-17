THE SAGE GROUP : Announces Publication of U.S. Acute Limb Ischemia (ALI) Incidence and Market Estimates

A new analysis published by THE SAGE GROUP concludes that ALI represents a substantial market opportunity for pharmaceutical and interventional therapies.

“Although the number of patients currently treated for an acute occlusion in the lower limbs is relatively small, the total market is surprisingly large,” stated Mary L. Yost, President. “This reflects the fact that each patient typically requires multiple therapies to clear the primary obstruction followed by several more to repair the underlying lesion.”

ALI, is a life- and limb-threatening condition caused by the sudden closure of an artery by thrombus (blood clot) or embolism (a clot that forms in one location and travels to another).

Commenting on trends in ALI, Yost stated, “In contrast to other research, our data does not show that ALI declined over the last 10-15 years. This primarily reflects differences in methodology.”

“Furthermore, decreases in ALI seem unlikely because most ALI occurs in peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD has increased significantly since 2005 due to the aging population and the epidemic of diabetes. Although improved cardiovascular risk factor management and antiplatelet usage might reduce ALI occurrence, risk factor modification therapies remain significantly underutilized in PAD patients,” Ms. Yost elaborated.

About the Report: Acute Limb Ischemia (ALI) U.S. Incidence and Market for Removal of Thrombi and Emboli

The report estimates the U.S. incidence of ALI in patients and limbs, as well as by cause, thrombosis and embolism for 2015-2030. Incidence is comprised of the annual number of ALI cases occurring in PAD and atrial fibrillation (AF) patients.

The ALI market estimates are based on the percentage of incident patients diagnosed and treated. Market estimates for 2015-2030 include ALI patients by cause and the market in number of limbs. Market estimates are further detailed by SVS-ISVS Clinical Category and the number of patients requiring multiple therapies for ALI by cause, as well as the market for primary and revision therapies.

