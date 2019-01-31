THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES COMPLETING CONSTRUCTION OF 13-ACRE KAMMERER PARK AND EXPANDS SACRAMENTO AREA OFFICE

SACRAMENTO, CA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The True Life Companies (TTLC), the premier provider of residential property to America’s top homebuilders, is pleased to announce that work is nearing completion on its $5.3 million, 13.66-acre Kammerer Family Park at its Sterling Meadows master-planned community in Elk Grove, CA, a popular suburb of Sacramento. The regional park is expected to be completed this year by subsidiary TTLC Development LLC, in partnership with the local Cosumnes Community Services District.

Sterling Meadows is a master planned community that will deliver 833 new homes to the community of Elk Grove. The first phase of 489 homes, called the North Village, was sold to homebuilders Lennar, Richmond American Homes and K. Hovnanian Homes in 2018. The second phase, known as the South Village, will provide an additional 344 homesites ready for sale to homebuilders later this year. When completed, the 199-acre community will include 833 homes plus 200 apartments. Since model homes first opened in mid-2018, participating builders have sold a total of 177 homes, including those offered by Lennar (95 homes), K. Hovnanian (38 homes) and Richmond American (44 homes).

According to Aidan Barry, TTLC’s Senior VP of Development, “Sterling Meadows has been a tremendous success, bringing attainably priced housing options to the region with some of America’s best builders. The amenity of Kammerer Family Park is a valuable feature that adds another dimension to the community, and we look forward to its completion. Soon, future residents will be able to spend time with their family and friends at the new park experiencing all it has to offer, from local soccer matches to a festive celebration at the amphitheater, or a simple family picnic. This park provides a wealth of opportunities and a lasting community gathering place.”

TTLC continues to expand its footprint in the Sacramento area, adding two new team members to its local crew, including Land and Development Analyst Kyle Mickiewicz, and Project Coordinator Kim Sanfilippo. Kyle, a sixth-generation resident of Sacramento and a graduate in economics from St. Mary’s College of California, brings a diverse background in commercial real estate and multi-family development to his role. Kim, with experience in commercial real estate as well as with technology stalwarts Facebook and Apple, will join Kyle in the Folsom-based office to help shepherd assigned projects to fruition.

“Kyle and Kim bring another level of expertise to our operation, and will be instrumental in our growth in the region as we deliver on our commitment to bring even more much-needed housing to this part of California,” stated Barry. “They both bring unique experience to their roles, further enhancing our ability to provide well-designed housing solutions to the marketplace.”

According to the Sacramento Association of Realtors®, although December home sales slipped by about 15 percent in the region from November, that decline was largely due to a sharper drop of nearly 21 percent in available listings. At December’s sales levels, the timeline required to sell these homes fell to 1.9 months, while median time on market averaged just 25 days. At the same time, and partly because building permits have not kept up with population growth over the past few years, home prices in the region have continued to rise year-over-year, and were up nearly four percent through December.

“Under the leadership of Aidan Barry and with the expansion of the Folsom office, we expect 2019 to be a great year locally for The True Life Companies,” added Scott Clark, Chairman and CEO, TTLC. “We currently have over 700 future home sites in our local pipeline at several communities in the greater Sacramento area, including various infill properties to meet the demands of today’s buyers.”

The True Life Companies is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities, and local stakeholders to address the need for sustainable housing options in high-need communities. The company seeks to establish suburban and urban infill housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Folsom, California; San Ramon, California; and Scottsdale, Arizona.

For more information regarding TTLC's property portfolio, including their infill properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com or visit www.facebook.com/thetruelifecompanies.

