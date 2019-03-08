Log in
THE ULTIMATE SOFTWARE GROUP, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout

03/08/2019 | 12:36pm EST

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ULTI)? 
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 4, 2019?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (“Ultimate Software” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: ULTI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a leading private equity investment firm, in a transaction valued at approximately $11 billion.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Ultimate Software will receive $331.50 in cash for each share of Ultimate Software common stock.

If you own common stock of Ultimate Software and purchased any shares before February 4, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
