THE WHITNEY HOTEL DEBUTS IN BOSTON'S HISTORIC BEACON HILL

BOSTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Whitney, a new 65-room luxury boutique hotel, has officially opened its doors in Boston’s historic Beacon Hill. Developed by Related Beal and operated by Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM), the property is located at the corner of Charles Street and Cambridge Street, and named for Henry Melville Whitney, a prominent Boston industrialist who once owned the site.





Designed by Boston-based Hacin + Associates, the property reflects Beacon Hill’s classic brick townhouse style, welcoming guests with uncomplicated luxury and amenities that feel residential in scale. Guestrooms are comfortable and smartly designed with large windows, WRIGHT mattresses, luxurious Frette bed linens, organic bath amenities from Grown Alchemist, and more. Four premium suites are each uniquely designed, offering sweeping views of Beacon Hill, the Charles River and Cambridge. On every floor, guests are also encouraged to indulge in complimentary beverages such as Fever Tree mixers, fresh fruit and baked goods from the neighborhood.

Located along Charles Street, Peregrine is the hotel’s coastal Mediterranean-style restaurant and second concept from Joshua Lewin and Katrina Jazayeri, the duo behind Somerville’s award-winning Juliet. The new restaurant offers locally-sourced cuisine influenced by the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily, as well as the neighboring influences of Corsica and Catalonia. The intimate venue is designed to cater to hotel guests looking for an upscale dining experience or a comfy lounge setting with light bites and sophisticated wines. Peregrine’s talented and approachable service team welcomes guests and locals for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving handmade and seasonal dishes.

“We are thrilled to open The Whitney and welcome all travelers and locals alike,” said General Manager Marina Aslanidou. “With the hotel’s distinctive design, new upscale restaurant and idyllic Beacon Hill location, guests are encouraged to enjoy the city like locals, or lose themselves in the quiet comfort of their rooms or the private, interior courtyard.”

Adjacent to the hotel lobby, visitors will enjoy an intimate courtyard that evokes a serene garden experience. Beautifully designed by Boston-based Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design, guests will be surrounded by lush multi-seasonal plants and outdoor amenities that include a cozy fire pit and tranquil fountain that provide an outdoor oasis within The Whitney.

Guests can also experience exclusive packages and amenities, including a fitness studio that will feature Hydrow rowing machines. For those looking to explore the neighborhood, Whitney on The Water offers the option to rent a sailboat or yacht to cruise the Charles River, and the Whitney Bike Program allows guests to take a bike out for the day. Additionally, the hotel’s pet-friendly Whitney Wags Program ensures a guest’s furry friend also enjoys a luxury stay, with gourmet treats and dog beds.



For more information, please call the Whitney, 617.367.1866, or visit the website, www.whitneyhotelboston.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

###

About Hersha Hospitality Management (HHM)

Hersha Hospitality Management is a hotel management company providing operations and development services to upscale and midscale hotels with strong, national franchise affiliations in the eastern United States. The company currently provides hotel management services and asset management services to more than 50 hotels in the top markets in the nation, including metro Boston, Connecticut, New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, metro Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. For more information, please visit http://hershatrust.com/.

About Related Beal

Related Beal is a fully integrated real estate firm focused on development opportunities in Boston and its surrounding areas. Related Beal leverages a national real estate platform with expertise across all asset classes and storied local experience in residential, commercial, hospitality and life sciences development, property management and investment. Related Beal has developed and is undertaking the development of, some of the most recognized buildings in the area including The Clarendon, One Back Bay, The Beverly, Lovejoy Wharf, the Quinzani Bakery site, Innovation Square, Congress Square, Kenmore Square and more. For more information on Related Beal, please visit www.relatedbeal.com.

DKC The Whitney Hotel 212.981.5291 WhitneyHotel@dkcnews.com